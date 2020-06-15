Recall Roundup: Salmonella, E. coli lead to recalls

Possible contamination of salmonella and E. coli have led to two food recalls within the last week.
Now Health Group Inc., is recalling its Real Food Raw Macadamia Nuts because of the potential of salmonella contamination. The company is only recalling one lot - product code 7119, lot #3141055 - which was distributed online and in retail stores nationwide.
The product comes unsalted in 8-ounce pouches and has a best by date of January 2021. No other Now products are affected by the recall, and no illnesses have been reported to date.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company became aware of the possible contamination after routine sampling of a later lot of the finished product.
Consumers who have purchased the nuts should return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. A receipt is not required for a refund, according to the company.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported last week that Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling 42,922 pounds of beef products over possible contamination with E. coli.
The products included in the recall are Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-fed Ground Beef, Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties and Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef. For lot codes and freeze by dates, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The inspection service said the problem was discovered during its own routine testing of products. There have been no confirmed reports of reactions to the beef products.
Anyone concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls over the last two weeks, including those that affect infants.
Bonnsu is recalling its Miniware Teething Spoons because the spoon can break in a child's mouth when used as a teether, posing a choking hazard.
The company said it has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the child's mouth.
The spoons were sold in a set of two, as well as sold in Meal Kit Configurations of "First Bites" and "First Bites Travel Kit" that included other "miniware." The spoons were sold online at Miniware.com and Amazon and in stores, including DIllard's, The Tot, Turquoise, the Mellowland, Mom Loves Me and Bitte from December 2017 to March 2020.
Consumers should stop using the spoons and contact the company at 855-334-8129 for a free replacement product.
Island Wear is recalling its umbrella strollers because the strollers violate the federal Carriages and Strollers Safety standard. The commission said the location of the restraint system creates a large gap between the restraint and the seat, which could result in the child slipping through the gap. The grab bar can also detach and expose foam, posing a choking hazard.
No injuries or incidents have been reported, according to the company.
The strollers were sold in blue and multi-rainbow colors by Paradise Island, Outrageous Outlet and Grand Resort Wear in Ocean City, Maryland, from April 2019 to October 2019.
Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact the company at 844-449-4144 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
Primark US is recalling its wide-fit kitten heel court pumps because the leather insock in the shoes has elevated levels of chromium VI, posing a risk of skin irritation.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The shoes were sold in black and nude microfiber fabric and has a product number of 06689 and RN code of 145478 printed on the inside of the shoe.
The shoes were sold at Primark US stores nationwide between January 2019 and November 2019.
Consumers should stop wearing the shoes and return them to a Primark store for a full refund of the purchase price.
Dick's Sporting Goods is recalling its Field & Stream safety ropes that are used to reduce the risk of a fall while climbing, but can fail when used in freezing conditions.
The company has received one report of the safety rope failing when used during freezing weather, resulting in a concussion and knee injury.
The ropes are black with orange lines and were sold in a single or three-pack. They were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores nationwide and online from June 2017 to March 2020, as well as at Sportsman's Warehouse stores from October 2019 to April 2020.
Consumers should stop using the ropes and return them to the store where it was purchased. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund, while those without a receipt will receive a store credit of the purchase price.
Lastly, the commission also reported a recall of lamps from Ushio America. The company is recalling its Indiglow LED T8 lamps because they can overheat, causing the glass tube to fall and strike those standing nearby.
The company has received reports of five incidents involving the tubes overheating and falling, though no injuries have been reported.
The lamps were sold at a number of distributors nationwide, as well as online at Ushio.com, from March 2017 to March 2018.
Consumers should stop using the lamps and contact the company at 800-838-7446 for a full refund or a free replacement lamp.
