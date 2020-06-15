Recall Roundup: Salmonella, E. coli lead to recalls

The inspection service said the problem was discovered during its own routine testing of products. There have been no confirmed reports of reactions to the beef products.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls over the last two weeks, including those that affect infants.

Bonnsu is recalling its Miniware Teething Spoons because the spoon can break in a child's mouth when used as a teether, posing a choking hazard.

The company said it has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the child's mouth.

The spoons were sold in a set of two, as well as sold in Meal Kit Configurations of "First Bites" and "First Bites Travel Kit" that included other "miniware." The spoons were sold online at Miniware.com and Amazon and in stores, including DIllard's, The Tot, Turquoise, the Mellowland, Mom Loves Me and Bitte from December 2017 to March 2020.

Consumers should stop using the spoons and contact the company at 855-334-8129 for a free replacement product.