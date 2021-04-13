Recall Roundup: Salmonella concerns over ground turkey sold at Giant, Wegmans

Concern around salmonella was behind a recall and public health alert.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported that it has issued a public health alert about ground turkey sold by Plainville Brands LLC, based out of Pennsylvania. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, though the inspection service notes that consumers may still have products in their freezers.
The raw ground turkey products were produced from Dec. 18 to Dec. 29, and the recall includes 1-pound packages of Nature's Promise Free, Wegman's 94% lean ground turkey and Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey, as well as 3-pound packages of Wegman's 94% lean ground turkey. For use by dates, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The recall stems from an investigation involving public health partners over an outbreak of 28 salmonella Hadar illnesses in 12 states from Dec. 28 to March 4, with one case having consumed Plainville's ground turkey. A sample from that patient's home tested positive for salmonella.
Sabra Dipping Company LLC recalled about 2,100 cases of its 10-ounce Classic Hummus product because of salmonella discovered by a routine screen of a single tub, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recall is limited to hummus products produced on Feb. 10 with a best before date of April 26. No other Sabra products are affected by the recall.
Consumers can return the product to its place of purchase for reimbursement.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including one from Black Diamond over its avalanche transceiver, which fails to function and resulted in at least one death.
The company is recalling its Pieps DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice and DSP Sport transceivers because they can switch modes unexpectedly when not locked or installed in the harness, which will prevent the transceiver from transmitting a signal and making it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche.
The company has received 65 reports of the transceiver modes switching unexpectedly while in use. There was one reported death, and another report of a skier with a broken arm and minor injuries after getting caught in an avalanche.
The transceivers were sold at Liberty Mountain and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide, as well as online at Backcountry, from January 2013 to November 2020.
Consumers should stop using the transceivers and contact the company at 866-306-0865 for a free replacement hard case carrying system and user guide.
Two products are being recalled over fire hazards, including Verizon's Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots. The commission said the lithium ion battery can overheat.
Verizon has received 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring, as well as two reports of minor burn injuries.
The hotspots were sold at Verizon stores nationwide and other stores, as well as to school districts, from April 2017 to March 2021.
Consumers should reduce the risk of hazard by powering off the device, unplugging it from its power source and storing it away from children, until it can be properly returned to Verizon.
For more information, call Verizon at 855-205-2627.
Goal Zero is recalling its EC8 power cables because the pins inside the connector can deform and overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received four reports of the cable connected to the vehicle battery overheating, melting or catching fire, some of which resulted in property damage.
The recall involves only the 12-foot extension cables (model 98201) and Male EC8 to Ring cables (model 98202). The extension cables were sold individually and with the Car Charger Kit, and are used to connect Yeti power stations to either a Yeti Tank or vehicle battery. They were sold at Bass Pro, REI and Sportsman's Warehouse nationwide and online at Amazon, Backcountry and Goal Zero from March 2019 to December 2020.
Consumers should stop using the cables and contact the company at 888-794-6250 for a free replacement.
Epicure is recalling its prep bowls in sets of four because the tempered glass bowl can break or shatter during use.
The company has received six reports of the bowls breaking or shattering in the U.S., as well as another 35 reports out of Canada, including one report of a minor cut on the finger.
The set has a product code of 1004242 and have plastic, purple lids. They were sold at Epicure independent consultants nationwide between May 2020 and September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the bowls and contact the company at 855-668-5909 for a free replacement product.
The commission also reported a recall from BATTOP for its foldable infant bath seats because the seat fails to meet federal safety standards for stability and could tip over, posing a drowning hazard to babies.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The bath seats were sold exclusively at Amazon from July 2020 to October 2020.
Consumers should stop using the bath seats and contact BATTOP by email at service@battop.net for instructions on returning the seat with free shipping to receive a full refund.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason