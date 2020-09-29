Recall Roundup: Salmonella concerns lead to recalls; electric tools recalled over laceration hazards

Concerns over possible salmonella contamination has resulted in a recall of dog food and an Asian food product, kikurage, in the last two weeks.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that the Real Pet Food Company is recalling its Billy + Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe 4-pound bags because they may be contaminated with salmonella. This can affect the animals eating the product and humans handling the product.
No illnesses have been reported. Affected lot codes are V07 February 2022 and were sold at retail stores nationally. The recall doesn't affect any other Billy + Margot products or those sold outside of the country.
The recall was initiated after routine sampling by state officials found finished products with the bacteria. The company has ceased production and distribution as they investigate the cause of the problem.
Customers who have purchased the dog food can call Real Pet Food at 1-800-467-5494 for a refund and additional information.
Salmonella was also the cause of a recall from Wismettac Asian Foods Inc. The California company is recalling Shirakiku brand imported kikurage, or dried fungus or black fungus.
The product was distributed to restaurants in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Virginia, New Jersey and Ohio.
The kikurage was sold in 5-pound packs with item code 60403. The company initiated the recall after the California Department of Public Health discovered the presence of salmonella in the product. The manufacturer is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the issue.
Distribution of the product has ceased, and restaurants have been notified of the product removal. Consumers with questions can contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last two weeks, including two Kobalt tools over laceration hazards.
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading is recalling both the Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion cordless electric chainsaws, as well as the Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saws.
The commission said the chainsaws can remain in the "on" position, while the switch on the pole saws can fail when under a heavy load, causing the unit to continue running after the user releases the trigger.
The company has received 48 reports of the chainsaw remaining in the "on" position and 65 reports of the pole saws continuing to run. No injuries have been reported with either recall.
The chainsaws were sold at Lowe's stores nationwide and online from January 2014 to March 2020 and the pole saws were sold at Lowe's from March 2017 to October 2019.
Consumers should stop using the tools and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading at 855-378-8826 for a free repair.
MWE Investments is recalling its dual fuel portable generators because the generators can leak fuel, posing a fire and burn hazard.
The company has received 26 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve, though no fires, injuries or property damage have been reported.
The recall affects the Westinghouse WGen5300DFv portable generators and iGen4500DF inverter portable generators with manufacture dates from October 2019 to December 2019. The generators can run on gasoline or propane. Affected units have serial numbers starting with 04511A1019, 04511A1219 or 5311A1219.
The WGen500DFv generators were sold at Sam's Club, and the iGen4500DF generators were sold online at Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's and other online locations from January to May.
Consumers should stop using the generators at contact the company at 855-944-4796 to arrange for a free repair.
The commission also announced the recall of two bicycles from two different companies over fall hazards.
Specialized Bicycle Components is recalling its Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus sport bicycles with alloy cranks because the crank arm can disengage, causing the rider to lose control.
The company has received 56 reports of the crank arm disengaging, including seven reports of injuries - one injury involved a torn bicep tendon and the other six were minor injuries.
The recall involves the 2019-2020 model years that were sold in 27 colors at authorized retailers nationwide from September 2018 to June 2020.
Riders should stop using the bicycles and contact their nearest Specialized Bicycle Components retailer for a free repair. For more information, call Specialized at 800-722-4423.
Pedego is recalling its electric bicycles because an improperly manufactured electrical cable can cause the bicycle to accelerate unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received five reports of the cable malfunctioning, causing the bike to accelerate. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves six models of Pedego bikes, including the Interceptor, City Commuter, Boomerang Plus, Ridge Rider, Trail Tracker and Stretch. They were sold in bicycle stores nationwide and online at Pedego.com from January 2018 to August 2020.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact a local Pedego dealer to arrange for a free repair. For more information, call Pedego at 888-871-7115.
CFMOTO is recalling another recreational off-highway vehicle over a crash hazard, according to the commission.
The company is recalling its 2020 and 2021 ZForce 950 sport ROV because the throttle gas pedal can fail to return quickly to the idle position, which may cause the vehicle to not slow down as quickly as expected.
The company has received two reports of the assembly malfunctioning, though no injuries have been reported.
The ROVs were sold at dealers nationwide from June to September. Consumers should stop using the ROVs and contact a CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair. CFMOTO is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly, but consumers can call the company at 888-823-6686.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.