Recall Roundup: Salmonella concerns lead to recalls; electric tools recalled over laceration hazards

The kikurage was sold in 5-pound packs with item code 60403. The company initiated the recall after the California Department of Public Health discovered the presence of salmonella in the product. The manufacturer is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the issue.

Distribution of the product has ceased, and restaurants have been notified of the product removal. Consumers with questions can contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last two weeks, including two Kobalt tools over laceration hazards.

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading is recalling both the Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion cordless electric chainsaws, as well as the Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saws.

The commission said the chainsaws can remain in the "on" position, while the switch on the pole saws can fail when under a heavy load, causing the unit to continue running after the user releases the trigger.

The company has received 48 reports of the chainsaw remaining in the "on" position and 65 reports of the pole saws continuing to run. No injuries have been reported with either recall.