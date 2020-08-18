Recall Roundup: Salmonella concerns lead to cheese dip recalls

Salmonella concerns that stem from an earlier announced recall over onions has led to recalls of other items nationwide, including salsa and cheese dip.
The recalls affecting stores in Pennsylvania include the cheese dip recalls, announced by Smith's, Fred Meyer, Fry's Food Stores and Kroger. The companies are recalling a number of cheese dips that were sold in plastic containers between May 15 and Aug. 6. The cheese dips were made with the red onions from Thomson International Inc., that were recalled over salmonella concerns on July 31.
Among the affected products are Murray's smoked gouda dip and bacon chive jarlsberg dip, Pimento cheese dip, Deli southwestern jarlsberg dip and applewood cheddar dip. For a complete list of products and UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Customers who have purchased the dips should not consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.
Though not related to the onion recall, Kader Exports is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp, also over salmonella concerns.
The products were sold in 1-pound, 1.5-pound and 2-pound retail bags and were distributed nationwide from late February to mid-May. The brand names of the products are Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar and Wellsley Farms. For a complete list and affected codes, check out the FDA website.
No illnesses have been reported to date. The probable root cause of the recall is due to cross contamination, according to the company. Customers who have purchased the shrimp are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission this past week also announced a number of recalls, including one from Active Brands AS over its Sweet Protection brand bicycle helmets.
The company reported that the bicycle helmets do not comply with the commission's federal safety standard for helmets and poses a risk of injury.
No incidents or injuries have been reported, and the recall affects Sweet Protection-branded Ripper Jr., Ripper MIPS Jr. and Ripper MIPS bicycle helmets. The helmets were sold online at Expert Voice Pro Purchase from February 2020 to June.
Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets and contact Active Brands at 800-364-4385 for a full refund.
Intertex LLC is recalling its B-Air, BlueDri and Soleaire blowers because the utility outlets on the side of the blowers are not protected by a circuit breaker. If the outlet becomes overloaded or short circuits, the blower could overheat.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall affects several models of centrifugal and axial blowers sold under the above-mentioned brands. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The blowers were sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores and online. Consumers should stop using the convenience outlets on the side of the blowers and contact Intertex at 800-465-7300 for a free repair involving a free cordset adapter with an integrated circuit breaker.
Transform is recalling four-drawer chests that were sold exclusively at Kmart from March 2018 to April 2020 over entrapment hazards.
The company is recalling its Essential Home Belmont 2.0 chests because they are unstable when not anchored to the wall, which poses serious tip-over hazards. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The chests were sold in four colors: black, pine, walnut and white, with manufacturer's name, "Kappesberg Moveis," and model number "F214" found on the instruction manual that came with each chest.
Consumers should stop using the chests if they are not anchored and place them in an area that children cannot access. For chests purchases on or after Feb. 11, 2019, consumers can contact Transform at 800-659-7026 to receive a free anchoring kit, and upon request, a one-time, free in-home installation of the kit. For chests purchased before Feb. 11, 2019, consumers can still receive a free anchoring kit but not the installation.
The commission also announced that it is itself recalling lawn dart sets made by Crown Darts UK because of a serious risk of skull punctures and other serious injuries, particularly to children.
The commission said lawn darts are banned in the United States due to those injury concerns, but Crown Darts sets were sold on its website from May 2004 to June 2020. Sets can include those for two, four and five players and contained four, eight and 10 darts, respectively, as well as spare darts.
The commission said Crown Darts UK is unable to conduct the recall, but consumers should immediately stop using them and destroy/dispose of them to prevent further usage. For more information, contact the commission's hotline at 800-638-2772.
