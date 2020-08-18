Recall Roundup: Salmonella concerns lead to cheese dip recalls

The blowers were sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores and online. Consumers should stop using the convenience outlets on the side of the blowers and contact Intertex at 800-465-7300 for a free repair involving a free cordset adapter with an integrated circuit breaker.

Transform is recalling four-drawer chests that were sold exclusively at Kmart from March 2018 to April 2020 over entrapment hazards.

The company is recalling its Essential Home Belmont 2.0 chests because they are unstable when not anchored to the wall, which poses serious tip-over hazards. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The chests were sold in four colors: black, pine, walnut and white, with manufacturer's name, "Kappesberg Moveis," and model number "F214" found on the instruction manual that came with each chest.

Consumers should stop using the chests if they are not anchored and place them in an area that children cannot access. For chests purchases on or after Feb. 11, 2019, consumers can contact Transform at 800-659-7026 to receive a free anchoring kit, and upon request, a one-time, free in-home installation of the kit. For chests purchased before Feb. 11, 2019, consumers can still receive a free anchoring kit but not the installation.