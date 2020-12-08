Recall Roundup: ROVs and ride-on toy recalled over injury hazards

Two recreational vehicles and a ride-on toy sold at Walmart have been recalled over crash and injury hazards.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last week that Huffy is recalling its Torex 24-volt ride-on toy utility vehicle because the toy can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging.
The company has received 36 reports of incidents, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the ride-on toy with model number 17249 that were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2019 and sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from August 2019 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the toy and contact Huffy at 888-366-3828 for a free replacement controller.
Polaris is recalling a number of its 2020 and 2021 recreational vehicles because their clutches can fail, posing an injury hazard.
The company has received 136 reports of clutch failure, including eight reports of debris and clutch component ejection that damaged nearby parts of the vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
The recall affects model year 2020 RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro XP 4, as well as model year 2021 RZR Pro XP, RZR Pro XP 4, RZR Turbo S, RZR Turob S 4, RZR XP Turbo and RZR XP 4 Turbo vehicles. They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from March 2019 to October 2020.
Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.
American Honda is recalling some of its ROVs over a loss of steering control, which can pose crash and injury hazards.
The company has received eight reports of the ROV's having either play in the steering or losing control of steering, though no crashes or injuries have been reported.
The recall affects model year 2017 to 2019 and certain 2020 Honda Pioneer 700 and 2016 to 2019 and certain 2020 Pioneer 1000 side-by-side vehicles equipped with electric power steering. For model years and affected VIN numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The vehicles were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 to March 2020. Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact an authorized dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.
Dollar Tree announced that it is recalling its Sure Scents two-in-one Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles because the high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break.
The company has received two reports of the flame height reaching above the glass, causing the glass to break. No injuries have been reported.
The candles were sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the candle and contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 for a refund.
Naomi's 5 favorite stories of 2020
Historic look at pandemics
Before Pennsylvania officially got its first positive COVID-19 test, I took a deep dive into the history of modern global diseases.
Although the attempt was to show how other diseases spread and how they were contained, it was just as educational for me to learn what exactly was considered a pandemic and what wasn't, as well as what failed and what worked in mitigating the diseases.
In the last two decades, the bulk of the information regarding the causes, failures and successes of global spread of diseases was available after the concern and media attention had passed. Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lingered and surged over the last nine months, the others were better contained and more easily fell under the radar of those unaffected by the disease.
Just as it was interesting to read scientists' studies of what transpired with these other modern diseases, it may be as much of, if not more of a lesson in the future when officials determine the exact spread and rise across the globe, if politics in various countries allow such studies to take place.
Pushing for more information
The scope of information that the state Department of Health had to handle and make public was unprecedented. The department may have been used to reporting data on the seasonal flu and West Nile Virus cases, but a global pandemic was simply on a different scale.
And though the department has steadily grown its output of public information and data, not all of that was available at the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.
One area of chief concern was long-term care. With the governor's shutdown order, the majority of the worst cases were being detected in nursing homes.
The problem was, the only information the Department of Health offered to the public was a look at cases in each county - not by facility.
I think it was important for our newspaper, as well as plenty of others, to keep noting discrepancies and the need for further information that readers and residents wanted as concerns rose over the disease. With push from residents and others across the state, the department now has weekly updates to facilities (though they are still self-reporting) as well as other breakdowns of information covering age, co-morbidities and hospitalizations.
Need for primary care
When COVID-19 hit Pennsylvania and the country, there were obvious concerns over certain areas of health care: emergency treatment, hospital capacity, long-term nursing care, finances and availability of personal protective equipment.
With Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order, however, primary care physicians sounded the alarm about a potentially unseen danger: waiting for non-COVID care.
Dr. Baxter Wellmon of Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg contacted The Sentinel in hopes of getting his and other patients back to see their doctors, whether that meant just a phone call or assuring them of safety measures for an in-person visit.
From a reporting standpoint, it's not often we hear from doctors directly without having contacted them first, but Dr. Wellmon clearly had a passion for getting his message out that he hoped would save lives.
One nurse's sacrifice
Especially in the early months of COVID-19, convincing residents of the dangers of the disease was a difficult task.
With the shutdown order, few people knew someone first-hand who had the disease or worried for someone in an affected long-term care facility, and a pandemic on this scale had simply not been experienced by most people living today.
That's why it had been so important to hear from someone who both saw patients struggling with the disease and who struggled with it herself.
Jan Mercer, who volunteered to move from her department to help with COVID-19 patients at Holy Spirit Hospital, then-owned by Geisinger, was very open about the fear she saw in patients and her own fear she experienced after her diagnosis and hospitalization.
And, perhaps more importantly, she was very detailed about the aftermath of the disease - how it wasn't just the brush with death at the hospital, but its lasting effects on her lungs about which she wanted people to know.
Her story was the clearest sense early on just what dangers this disease truly posed to health care workers and residents in general.
Learning a new story
As coverage continued with COVID-19 and the election, The Sentinel staff got chances to write something a little different with a different focus. With our paper's Inspire quarterly section, we've been able to profile people known and unknown with stories we may not have heard before.
I hadn't heard Don Geistwhite's story before.
When I first arrived at The Sentinel as just a cub reporter, I was assigned to cover two municipalities - Mechanicsburg and Middlesex Township. The latter is where I would meet Geistwhite as one of the township supervisors.
More than 10 years later, I'd finally learn more about the man and his unusual path in the military. Not every story made it to print, but it was a joy to sit down with him and hear about the colorful characters he's met, all at a time when connecting with someone new (or someone from the past) wasn't an easy achievement.
