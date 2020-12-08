Recall Roundup: ROVs and ride-on toy recalled over injury hazards

Two recreational vehicles and a ride-on toy sold at Walmart have been recalled over crash and injury hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last week that Huffy is recalling its Torex 24-volt ride-on toy utility vehicle because the toy can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging.

The company has received 36 reports of incidents, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the ride-on toy with model number 17249 that were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2019 and sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from August 2019 to September 2020.

Consumers should stop using the toy and contact Huffy at 888-366-3828 for a free replacement controller.

Polaris is recalling a number of its 2020 and 2021 recreational vehicles because their clutches can fail, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received 136 reports of clutch failure, including eight reports of debris and clutch component ejection that damaged nearby parts of the vehicle. No injuries have been reported.