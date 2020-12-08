 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recall Roundup: ROVs and ride-on toy recalled over injury hazards
alert top story
Recall Roundup

Recall Roundup: ROVs and ride-on toy recalled over injury hazards

{{featured_button_text}}
Recall UTV toy

Huffy is recalling its Torex ride-on toy UTV over an injury hazard.

Two recreational vehicles and a ride-on toy sold at Walmart have been recalled over crash and injury hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last week that Huffy is recalling its Torex 24-volt ride-on toy utility vehicle because the toy can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging.

The company has received 36 reports of incidents, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the ride-on toy with model number 17249 that were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2019 and sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from August 2019 to September 2020.

Consumers should stop using the toy and contact Huffy at 888-366-3828 for a free replacement controller.

Recall Polaris ROV

Polaris is recalling a number of 2020 and 2021 recreational vehicles over clutch failures.

Polaris is recalling a number of its 2020 and 2021 recreational vehicles because their clutches can fail, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received 136 reports of clutch failure, including eight reports of debris and clutch component ejection that damaged nearby parts of the vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

The recall affects model year 2020 RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro XP 4, as well as model year 2021 RZR Pro XP, RZR Pro XP 4, RZR Turbo S, RZR Turob S 4, RZR XP Turbo and RZR XP 4 Turbo vehicles. They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from March 2019 to October 2020.

Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Recall Honda ROV

American Honda is recalling certain Pioneer 700 and 1000 ROVs over loss of steering control.

American Honda is recalling some of its ROVs over a loss of steering control, which can pose crash and injury hazards.

The company has received eight reports of the ROV's having either play in the steering or losing control of steering, though no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects model year 2017 to 2019 and certain 2020 Honda Pioneer 700 and 2016 to 2019 and certain 2020 Pioneer 1000 side-by-side vehicles equipped with electric power steering. For model years and affected VIN numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The vehicles were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 to March 2020. Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact an authorized dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

Recall candle

Dollar Tree is recalling its 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles over a fire hazard.

Dollar Tree announced that it is recalling its Sure Scents two-in-one Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles because the high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break.

The company has received two reports of the flame height reaching above the glass, causing the glass to break. No injuries have been reported.

The candles were sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 to September 2020.

Consumers should stop using the candle and contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 for a refund.

Naomi's 5 favorite stories of 2020

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News