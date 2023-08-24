A robotic pool vacuum cleaner is among the latest consumer product recalls in the last week.

Aiper is recalling its Elite Pro GS100 cordless cleaner because the battery in the cleaner can overheat when the charging cord is plugged into the device without the adapter, posing burn and fire hazards.

The company has received 17 reports of the pool vacuums overheating, including one minor report of a burn. No property damage was reported.

The product was sold online at Aiper, Amazon and robotic websites from January to May. Consumers should stop using the cleaners and contact the company at 888-968-0666 to receive a free replacement. Aiper will provide a free return label for consumers to send the recalled product back.

Costco is recalling the Ubio Labs power banks because they can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received three reports of fire, including one report of a fire on a commercial flight, resulting in four reports of smoke inhalation and one report of a minor burn to a passenger.

The recall involves the power banks that were sold in either a pack of one or pack of two with model number PWB1071. They were sold at Costco stores and online from March 2019 to December 2020.

Consumers should stop using the power banks and contact the Costco at 800-774-2678. Ubio Labs is no longer in operation, and Costco is contacting all known purchasers.

The Simplay3 Company is recalling its toddler towers because they can tip over while in use, posing fall and injury hazards.

The company has received 16 reports of the tower tipping over during use, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which were head contusions.

The towers with model number 41807 were sold in espresso, gray and white online at Simplay3 Company, Amazon, Target, Walmart and other websites, as well as in toy stores from November 2018 to June 2023.

Consumers should stop using the towers and contact the company at 866-855-0100 to receive a free set of stabilizing bases to be attached to the tower.

Zipadee is recalling its Kids Convertible house bed frames and Montessori floor beds because of a strangulation hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the spindles on the beds are spaced at a distance that creates a serious entrapment hazard that can lead to strangulation and death. The design of the bed allows a child's torso to slip through the rail opening, but not their head, which poses the danger.

At least two children have become entrapped in the bed rails, including a 21-month-old boy who suffered no injuries and a 4-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries.

The beds were sold online at Zipadee and on its Etsy shop from February 2018 to September 2021. The company has filed for dissolution in Ohio, so there is no remedy available to consumers. However, the commission urges consumers to dispose of the beds, not to resell or donate them, since they can pose a danger to children.

Consumers can report any incidents involving these beds or other dangerous products to the commission at 800-638-2772.

Trader Joe's also announced late last week that it is recalling its multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds because they may contain metal.

No injuries have been reported, and all potentially affected products were removed from sale. Affected products have best if used by dates between March 1, 2024, and March 5, 2024.

The crackers can be returned to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.