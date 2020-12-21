Recall Roundup: Recalled products could pose risk of death, serious injury to children

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced two recalls in the last week that could pose serious injury or death risks to children.
Otis is recalling the company's and CemcoLift private residence elevators because children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing door and the interior elevator car door or gate, which could cause serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.
The company said it is aware of four incidents involving an elevator that has resulted in a crushed spine and abdomen, fractured hip, broken arm and feet or bruising to the face and chest.
The recall involves the Otis elevators purchased before 2012 and CemcoLift elevators purchased from 1999 to 2012. The elevators and parts were sold to independent third-party contractors and occasionally directly to consumers.
Consumers should disable or block children's access to any elevator and contact Otis at 800-233-6847 to schedule a free inspection and installation of space guards, if necessary.
Graco is the latest company to recall its inclined sleepers and related accessories over previous reported infant fatalities associated with these types of products.
The company has not received any reports of deaths, but it is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory that came with its Graco Pack 'n Play Day2Dream Playard, Nuzzle Nest Playard, Everest Playard and Rock 'n Grow Playard.
For affected model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The products were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Target and other websites from 2015 to 2020.
Consumers should stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Graco at 800-345-4109 for a refund for the accessory. The playard portion of the products and other accessories can still be used.
The risk of serious injury or death was also the reason behind a recall from BRP. The company is recalling its Can-Am Off-Road screw jacks because the jack can collapse, causing a lifted vehicle to fall onto the person below.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The jacks were sold as an accessory for Maverick X3 side-by-side vehicles and would be used to lift the off-road vehicles so that a tire can be changed. They were sold at Can-Am Off-Road dealers nationwide and online from October 2017 to October 2020.
Support Local Journalism
Consumers should stop using the jacks and contact a BRP Can-Am dealer to receive a full refund. For more information, call BRP at 888-272-9222.
A fall and injury hazard is behind a recall from Cycling Sports Group, which is recalling its Cannondale Canvas NEO bicycles. The commission said the front fender can detach and cause the front wheel to abruptly stop.
The company has received eight reports of the fender detaching, two of which resulted in injuries involving bruising and abrasions.
The recall affects these e-bicycles, which have an electric assist motor and were sold in a variety of colors at authorized Cannondale dealers from June 2019 to October 2020.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the bicycles and contact their local Cannondale dealer or Cycling Sports Group at 800-245-3872 to arrange for a free repair.
Two other products were recalled over fire hazards in the last week.
Camp Chef is recalling its portable stoves because an internal part of the gas regulator component can have a sharp edge that can tear a hole in the seal, causing gas to leak out of the top of the regulator and posing a fire hazard.
The company has received 26 reports of gas leaking from regulators, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the portable stoves with model numbers MS40A, MSHP and MSGG and with component gas regulators date coded 1923 to 2030. The stoves were sold at sporting goods stores and Walmart from August 2019 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the stoves and contact the company at 800-650-2433 to obtain a free gas regulator replacement kit.
LG Energy Solution Michigan is recalling its Chem RESU 10H lithium-ion residential energy storage system because the home batteries can overheat, posing a risk of fire and emission of harmful smoke.
The company has received five reports of fires resulting in minor property damage, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the storage battery installed as part of a residential energy solar panel system. The serial number begins with R15563P3SSEG and is located behind the access door.
The battery was sold and used by various distributors of solar energy storage systems nationwide, including, but not limited to, Sunrun, AEE Solar, Baywa, CED, Krannich, Independent Electric Supply and Inter Island Solar Supply, from January 2017 to March 2019.
Consumers with recalled batteries should immediately contact LG Energy Solution Michigan at 866-263-0301 to schedule a free replacement.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.