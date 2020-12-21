Recall Roundup: Recalled products could pose risk of death, serious injury to children

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced two recalls in the last week that could pose serious injury or death risks to children.

Otis is recalling the company's and CemcoLift private residence elevators because children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing door and the interior elevator car door or gate, which could cause serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

The company said it is aware of four incidents involving an elevator that has resulted in a crushed spine and abdomen, fractured hip, broken arm and feet or bruising to the face and chest.

The recall involves the Otis elevators purchased before 2012 and CemcoLift elevators purchased from 1999 to 2012. The elevators and parts were sold to independent third-party contractors and occasionally directly to consumers.

Consumers should disable or block children's access to any elevator and contact Otis at 800-233-6847 to schedule a free inspection and installation of space guards, if necessary.

Graco is the latest company to recall its inclined sleepers and related accessories over previous reported infant fatalities associated with these types of products.