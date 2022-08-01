Recall Roundup: Recalled products contain wrong food

Two companies are recalling one type of product each after the food packages were found to contain the wrong product.

Conagra Brands Inc. is recalling about 119,600 pounds of frozen products due to misbranding, and the potential for allergic reaction. The recall is for PF Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli package, which instead contains orange chicken.

The items were produced on May 26 and May 27 and have a best by date of May 21, 2023. The 22-ounce plastic packages should have a lot code of 5006 2146 2012.

The problem was discovered after the company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service that it received two consumer complaints about the incorrect food.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections is recalling its 8-ounce packages of milk chocolate-covered blueberries because they may contain chocolate-covered almonds.

The blueberries were distributed throughout New England in retail stores, as well as nationwide through mail orders. The product has an expiration date of April 5, 2023, and a UPC of 81321300430.

The recall was initiated after a customer discovered almonds in a package. The company said a breakdown in the company's packaging process was at fault, and the process has been corrected.

Consumers can return the blueberries to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 207-865-4071.

The FDA also announced that Lyons Magnus LLC is recalling a number of nutritional and beverage products, including those under the brand names of Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Oatly, MRE and Imperial, because of the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from the organism Chronobacter sakazakii.

None of the products are intended for infant use, but a rare infection from the organism could affect vulnerable and immunocompromised populations and lead to fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. The FDA said a preliminary analysis shows the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

For more information on the 53 products distributed nationally, with lot code and best by information, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. Anyone who purchased these products should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen spray is the latest to be recalled over benzene concerns with aerosol cans.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is recalling three batches of this sunscreen spray because some samples contained trace levels of benzene, a carcinogen that has been found in the propellant of aerosol sprays.

Affected 6-ounce products have expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023 and April 2024. For UPC and lot codes of the SPF 30 spray, check out the FDA's website. No other batch of Hair & Scalp and no other Banana Boat product is affected.

Consumers may call 1-888-686-3988 or visit bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.