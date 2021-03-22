Recall Roundup: Recalled platform bed frame could result in severe injury or death

Among the latest consumer product recalls in the last week is a platform bed frame that poses a crushing hazard that could result in severe injury or death.

Though no injuries have been reported, Global Home Imports said its HR platform frames can collapse, and it has received 100 reports of the frame collapsing.

The recall involves the bed frames sold under the Bed Tech brand with model numbers HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60 and HR66. The steel frames are black and have blue plastic clips.

The bed frames were sold at Mattress Firm and furniture and mattress stores nationwide from April 2020 to January 2021. Consumers should stop using the frames and contact the company at 888-550-4371 to receive a free repair kit with metal clips to strengthen the frame. The company will ship the kit directly to consumers for free.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced that HOFISH is recalling its 10-inch hybrid Certi-PUR Certified foam and pocket spring mattresses because they failed to meet mandatory federal flammability standards. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Only mattresses with the prototype ID of HF19HY are included in the recall. They were sold exclusively on Amazon from September 2019 to January 2020.