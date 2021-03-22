Recall Roundup: Recalled platform bed frame could result in severe injury or death

Among the latest consumer product recalls in the last week is a platform bed frame that poses a crushing hazard that could result in severe injury or death.
Though no injuries have been reported, Global Home Imports said its HR platform frames can collapse, and it has received 100 reports of the frame collapsing.
The recall involves the bed frames sold under the Bed Tech brand with model numbers HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60 and HR66. The steel frames are black and have blue plastic clips.
The bed frames were sold at Mattress Firm and furniture and mattress stores nationwide from April 2020 to January 2021. Consumers should stop using the frames and contact the company at 888-550-4371 to receive a free repair kit with metal clips to strengthen the frame. The company will ship the kit directly to consumers for free.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced that HOFISH is recalling its 10-inch hybrid Certi-PUR Certified foam and pocket spring mattresses because they failed to meet mandatory federal flammability standards. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Only mattresses with the prototype ID of HF19HY are included in the recall. They were sold exclusively on Amazon from September 2019 to January 2020.
Consumers should stop using the mattresses and contact the company at 888-731-2419 to receive a free fitted cover that brings the mattress in compliance with federal standards.
Fire concerns are also behind a recall from HD Hudson over its illu-Mist battery-powered garden sprayers. The sprayer's lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received four reports of batteries overheating, including one report of a battery melting and catching fire, resulting in less than $100 worth of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the one-gallon and two-gallon sprayers that were sold at Lowe's stores and online at Amazon from December 2019 to January 2021.
Consumers should stop using the sprayers, remove the battery tray and look for a brown battery. If the battery is brown, consumers should dispose of them and contact the company at 800-394-8802 for a free replacement battery and tray.
The commission also announced two recalls that pose injury hazards.
Briggs & Stratton is recalling YTL log splitters with its 250cc engines because an incorrect engine ignition coil and flywheel can lead to hard starting the engine kick back, posing an injury hazard to the operator.
The company is aware of two incidents that resulted in broken wrists.
The recall involves the log splitters sold under the Black Diamond, Crimson, Lumberjack, Performance Built and Brute brands that are powered by engines with model number 15T232-0011-F8 and sold between April 2019 and February 2021. For serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers Should stop using the log splitters and contact an authorized Briggs & Stratton dealer for a free inspection and repair.
The Shepherd's Treasure is recalling its Shepherd Boy plush toys with wire staff because the metal wire in the staff can become exposed and pose a laceration hazard.
The company has received 12 reports of the staff fabric unwrapping and exposing the metal wire, including one report of a sharp edge. No injuries have been reported.
The toy was sold online at Shepherd's Treasure as well as Amazon from November 2020 to January 2021.
Consumers should discard the toy's wire staff and contact the company at 844-310-2229 for a full refund in the form of a gift certificate.
