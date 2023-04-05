Hoverboards that were connected to a house fire and the deaths of two girls in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, last year, are now being recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported last week.

Jetson Electric Bikes is recalling its 42-volt Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards because its lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The commission said the Hellertown Borough fire marshal determined that this hoverboard was the point of origin for a house fire April 1, 2022, that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister. The company has also received multiple other reports of the recalled hoverboards burning, sparking or melting, with several reports of flames.

The commission and company are urging consumers to immediately stop using and charging the recalled hoverboards and contact the company at 800-635-4815 for a full refund.

Consumers will be asked to follow instructions on the company's website at ridejetson.com to submit photographs of the serial number, charger, purchase date and confirmation of disposal. The affected units were manufactured from 2018 to 2019 and sold at Target from 2018 to 2019 and online at the company's website from January 2019 to November 2021.

A fire and burn hazard is behind a recall from Higdon Outdoors. The company is recalling its battery packs and replacement batteries on XS Series Pulsators, Swimmers, Crazy Kicker and Flasher motion decoys for waterfowl hunting because the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat while charging or soon after charging.

The company has received 20 reports of overheating, including nine fires, seven of which involved property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The decoys were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide, including Bass Pro Shops, and online from October 2021 to February 2023. For serial numbers, check the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the battery packs and contact the company at 800-962-0656 for free replacement battery packs and chargers.

Solexio is recalling its STYLR hair stylers because the cord can detach if the product is dropped, posing an electrocution or shock hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The hair-straightening product was sold in black with either a pink or gray handle and affected models have a date code between 147 and 253, which is located in the middle of the serial number, which starts with 8081. They were sold online at the company's website and at professional salons and trade shows from December 2021 to February 2023.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 866-470-1574 or contact the retailer for a full refund.

Fall hazards are behind two other recent recalls in the last two weeks. Delta Enterprise Corp. is recalling its 2-in-1 outdoor children's swings because the restraint straps can break.

The company has received seven reports of the swing seat restraint strap breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

For affected model numbers, check out the commission's website. The swings have silhouettes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and PAW Patrol on top, and they were sold at Walmart stores and online from March 2022 to October 2022.

Consumers should stop using the swings and contact the company at 800-377-3777 for free replacement straps.

Carhartt is recalling its men's Force Relaxed five-pocket work pants because an elastic drawstring hem near the ankle can create an extended loop, posing a trip and fall hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The pants have a product number of 105222 and were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores and online from July 2022 to November 2022.

Consumers should stop wearing the pants and return them to any Dick's Sporting Goods store for a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Seven Seas International USA LLC is recalling 295 cases of Biltmore smoked sockeye salmon over listeria.

The issue was discovered through routine regulatory testing, and the recall affects packages sold prior to March 14 that have a lot code of R4058 and a best by date of April 14.

Customers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 888-627-5668.

Undeclared allergens were behind a number of other recalls of food distributed in Pennsylvania.

Salento Organics is recalling its 4-ounce packages of dark chocolate pitaya bites, goldenberry bites, mango bites, banana bites, pineapple bites and peanut butter bites because they contain undeclared milk.

For UPC, lot codes and best by dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. No illnesses have been reported to date with the issue.

Consumers who have purchased the product can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Second Nature Brands is recalling its 4-ounce package of gluten-free Reese's Pieces brownie brittle because they may actually contain wheat. The company said one illness has been reported to date.

The product was distributed nationwide at retail stores and online orders. The company said cross-contamination at a co-manufacturer resulted in wheat in the product, and production has been suspended until the FDA and the company is certain the problem has been corrected.

Those who purchased the product should contact the company at 800-651-7263 for a full refund.

Wellness Natural USA is recalling a single lot of its SimplyProtein peanut butter chocolate crispy bar sold at Costco because it may contain undeclared tree nuts - cashews.

The product was distributed in limited Costco stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C., and comes in a 15-count variety pack.

The company has received one reported allergic reaction, though the cause of the contamination is still being investigated. Consumers who purchased the product can return them to Costco for a full refund.