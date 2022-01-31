Recall Roundup: Products recalled over injury hazards

Two products are being recalled over potential injury hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

DeWalt is recalling its DWCS600 18-inch corded chainsaw because the chainsaw can remain running when the switch is in the off position or turn on when plugged in. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects only the chainsaws with date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5. They were sold at hardware and tool supply stores nationwide between June and November.

Consumers should stop using the chainsaws and contact the company at 855-474-5875 to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product directly to the company in order to receive a free replacement chainsaw.

Family Dollar is recalling its beach loungers because the loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the beach lounge chairs with a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric. The chairs were sold at Family Dollar stores nationwide and online from January 2019 to September 2021.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and return them to a Family Dollar for a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Blaine Labs Company is recalling one lot of its RevitaDerm Wound Care because a bottle of its wound care gel was found to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus.

The FDA said that a product contaminated with the bacteria could cause skin and soft tissue infection when applied to a wound, which could lead to serious complications, especially for immunocompromised patients.

The product is used as a skin wound antimicrobial and is packaged in a 1-ounce bottle and 3-ounce tube with each labeled RevitaDerm Wound Care Gel. The affected lot is BL 2844 with an expiration date of Feb. 19, 2023.

Patients who have the recalled product should stop using it and return unused products to the dispensing physician. Those with questions can contact Blaine Labs at 800-307-8818.

The FDA also reported that Siren is recalling its Siren Birthday Cake bites because of undeclared cashews and almond butter.

The 1.7-ounce plant-based protein bites were distributed through select Target stores nationwide. The product has one of four lot codes stamped on the front of the bag: 21326, 21335, 21336 and 21340.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing cashew and almond butter were distributed in packaging that did not list it on the ingredient label. None of the company's other products are affected by the recall.

Consumers who purchased the product can return it to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

