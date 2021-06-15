Recall Roundup: Products recalled over danger to infants

Two types of food were recalled recently over their potential danger to infants, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Beech-Nut Nutrition is recalling one lot of its Stage 1 single-grain rice cereal because routine sampling found that the product tested above the guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. Elevated levels of such arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children.
No illnesses have been reported.
The recalled item has a UPC of 52200034705, expiration date of May 1, 2022, and product codes starting with 103470 and 093470.
In addition to the recall, the company also decided to exit the market for the rice cereal over concerns about the ability to consistently obtain rice flour below FDA guidance.
Consumers who have purchased the product should discard it or contact the company at 1-866-272-9417 for further information on obtaining an exchange or refund.
Designed by Nature is recalling its goat's milk powder, cow's milk powder and base milk powder formulas with an expiration date between May 1, 2021, and June 11, 2022, because the products are not intended or approved to be used as infant formula.
The company reported to the FDA that they are advising parents and caregivers of infants 12 months and younger to not use the products since they are deficient in multiple nutrients required for infant formula. The products have also not been tested for the presence of cronobacter, a pathogen that can be particularly dangerous to infants and is required testing for powdered infant formula.
The products were available to purchase only online and shipped directly to consumers. For refund and recall instructions, email recall@designedbynature.net.
The FDA also reported that Tulkoff Food Products Inc. is recalling its Kimchi Aioli squeeze bottles because the back label incorrectly says it is Jalapeno Aioli.
The 18-ounce bottles have a lot code of 09182021M and were distributed on the East Coast through US Foods, Pastores and Restaurant Depot from March 22 to June 6. Affected states include Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.
The recall was initiated because with the back label different, the product doesn't warn consumers of possible wheat or soy allergens.
Customers who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last week, including one from Klein Tools. The company is recalling its noncontact voltage tester because the on/off button can remain depressed, causing the tester to work improperly and fail to warn the user of the presence of live voltage.
The company has received two reports of the tester not working properly, including one shock injury.
The recall affects testers with model numbers NCVT1 and date codes ending in H7. The product was sold separately and in kits. For model numbers of kits, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The product was sold at Home Depot and industrial distributors, electrical wholesalers and some hardware stores from January 2020 to March 2021.
Consumers should stop using the testers and contact the company at 800-527-3099 for instructions on receiving a free replacement tool.
The commission also reported that Blue Star Trading is recalling its children's Barhee Fishing Hero toy games because the metal rollers on the bottom of the flying dinosaur figures contain levels of lead that exceed federal standards.
No injuries or incidents were reported. The product was sold online at Amazon from February 2021 to April 2021.
Consumers should take the recalled toys away from children and contact the company at 917-300-8128 for a full refund.
CamelBak is recalling its Podium and Peak Fitness water bottles because a small silicone valve in the caps can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard.
The company has received 14 reports of the valve coming loose and detaching, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves water bottles with three date codes: H19039, H19063 and H19175, which are located on the underside of the cap. The water bottles were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online at CamelBak from February 2019 to January 2021.
Consumers should stop using the water bottles and contact the company at 800-767-8725 for a free replacement cap.
