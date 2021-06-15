Recall Roundup: Products recalled over danger to infants

Two types of food were recalled recently over their potential danger to infants, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Beech-Nut Nutrition is recalling one lot of its Stage 1 single-grain rice cereal because routine sampling found that the product tested above the guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. Elevated levels of such arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled item has a UPC of 52200034705, expiration date of May 1, 2022, and product codes starting with 103470 and 093470.

In addition to the recall, the company also decided to exit the market for the rice cereal over concerns about the ability to consistently obtain rice flour below FDA guidance.

Consumers who have purchased the product should discard it or contact the company at 1-866-272-9417 for further information on obtaining an exchange or refund.

Designed by Nature is recalling its goat's milk powder, cow's milk powder and base milk powder formulas with an expiration date between May 1, 2021, and June 11, 2022, because the products are not intended or approved to be used as infant formula.