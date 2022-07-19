Recall Roundup: Plastic pieces found in baked snacks

Among the latest food recalls includes one from Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC where hard plastic pieces were found in a number of its baked snack products.

There have been no reports of injury due to the recall, and the company said it became aware of the problem after internal quality assurance surveillance.

The recall affects only certain Enjoy Life products, including the soft-baked cookies sold in 6-ounce packages (snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, double chocolate brownie, sunseed butter chocolate chip and monster), chewy bars sold in 5.75-ounce boxes (sunseed crunch and caramel blondie), fruit and nut/oat "breakfast ovals" sold in 8.8-ounce packages (apple cinnamon, chocolate chip banana and berry medley), and the brownie bites in 4.76-ounce packages (rich chocolate and salted caramel). For UPC codes and best by dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers should discard the product but keep any available packaging to get a refund through calling the company at 1-855-543-5335.

The FDA also announced a rare recall over the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances - or PFAS, the group of human-made chemicals used in industrial products that don't break down easily in the environment.

The FDA said Crown Prince Inc. is recalling its 3-ounce canned Natural Smoked baby clams in olive oil over detectable levels of PFAS found through FDA testing.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide to natural food stores, grocery stores and online retailers. The affected product from China has a UPC of 073230008535.

Consumers are urged to return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 1-800-447-2524.

BrandStorm Inc. is recalling two lots of its organic freeze-dried blueberry pouches because of the presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits.

Natierra organic freeze-dried blueberries were sold in 1.2-ounce pouches at retail stores and online store services, and the issue was isolated to two batches with best by dates of December 2024 and January 2025. For lot codes and UPC numbers, check out the FDA's website.

The concern was identified by testing in Maryland, and further investigation seems to pinpoint products from Lithuania and the establishment of testing for heavy metals.

Consumers who purchased the blueberries should discard it, and refunds will be available at the purchase location. Those who purchased it online can email salesadmin@brandstorminc.com to request a refund.

Sweet Loren's is recalling a single lot code of its sugar cookie dough sold in 12 ounces because it may contain traces of gluten in the product that is labeled as gluten-free.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The cookie dough was distributed in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Ohio. The affected lot code is AF22115 and the product has a best by date of Dec. 1, 2022.

The FDA said the issue was identified through in-house testing at the company, which discovered that oat flour used had traces of gluten despite that being declared as gluten-free.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Westfield Outdoor is recalling its Outfitter and Big Horn tents because the tent's stove jack ring can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and create smoke inside the tent, posing a smoke inhalation risk.

The company has received three reports of the jack ring creating smoke, and one report of smoke inhalation and frostbite related to discontinuing the use of a wood stove while camping.

The recall involves only the Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak Outfitter, the Instinct Outfitter and the Big Horn 6P tents supplied by the company. For model numbers and manufacture dates, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The tents were sold at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops and online from August 2019 to November 2020.

Consumers should stop using the wood stove inside the tents and contact the company at 877-579-1550 for a free replacement stove jack ring.

Sakar is recalling its Tony Hawk silver helmets because the helmets do not comply with positional stability and retention system requirements of the commission's federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The commission said the helmets can fail to protect a person's head in the event of a crash. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the helmets with Tony Hawk's signature and item number AGE2515STH-SIL. They were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from March to June.

Consumers should stop using the helmets and contact the company at 800-592-9541 for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card. Consumers should not return the helmet to Walmart.