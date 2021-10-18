Recall Roundup: Plastic found in ground turkey

More than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey is being recalled after plastic was found in the meat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The inspection service reported that Butterball LLC is recalling ground turkey items that were produced on Sept. 28. Products in the recall include 2.5-pound trays of Farm to Family Butterball all-natural ground turkey with a freeze by date of Oct. 18 and 3-pound trays of Kroger ground turkey with a freeze by date of Oct. 17. For case codes and timestamps, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

The inspection service said the problem was discovered after a consumer reported finding a piece of blue plastic embedded in the ground turkey.

Consumers who have purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration didn't report any new food recalls in the last week, but it did post a voluntary recall from Tuffy's Pet Foods. The company is recalling about 1,600 cases of its Pure Vita salmon entree dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

Consuming elevated levels of vitamin D in dog food can cause adverse reactions in dogs of all sizes, including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Excessive levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction, according to the FDA.

There have been no reports of illnesses to date, but Tuffy's recommends that dogs who have consumed the pet food and are exhibiting any of the above signs should see a veterinarian.

The recalled product was sold in a Tetrapak carton with a UPC code of 073893962021, with best by dates of June 29, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2023.

The recall was initiated after Tuffy's was notified by the product manufacturer that the dog food may contain elevated levels of vitamin D.

Consumers who purchased the dog food should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported only one new recall in the last week. Specialized Bicycle Components is recalling its Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets because the bicycle's fork steerer tube can crack or break after a harsh impact - such as a deep pothole - which poses a fall injury.

The company has received two reports of the tube breaking after a frontal impact, though no injuries have been reported.

The bicycles were sold at authorized retailers nationwide from July 2020 to August 2021.

Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the company at 877-808-8154 for a free inspection and repair.

