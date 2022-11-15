Recall Roundup: Plastic film found in edible cookie dough

After a recall last month over plastic pieces in its cookie dough, Nestle USA is now recalling some of its edible cookie dough tubs over the presence of soft plastic film.

The company said the two recalls are unrelated, though both have happened recently. The latest involves the Nestle Toll House edible chocolate chip cookie dough tubs that were produced between Aug. 1 to 3 with best by dates between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, 2023. For batch codes, check out the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers who have purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund. The company said no injuries have been reported.

Cedar Creek Popcorn is recalling its 18-ounce old-fashioned caramel Holiday Popcorn because the box claims the product is gluten-free, but there are elements of gluten in the popcorn.

The boxes were distributed nationwide at Tractor Supply Company stores and has a UPC of 025606000612. All lots and dates of manufacture are included in the recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered the gluten-free claim was on the box despite the ingredient label saying otherwise. The product has been removed from sale at Tractor Supply.

Customers who have purchased the product and would like a refund can call the company at 319-573-7409.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also recently reported a number of recalls, including one from Clarks America over its Breeze Ave, Breeze Shore and Breeze Step women's shoes.

The company said prolonged and direct contact with the shoe's upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects. No incidents have been reported.

The shows were sold at Clarks outlet stores and other stores, including Macy's, JC Penney, Kohl's, QVC, Shoe Carnival, DSW and Zappos and online at Amazon and Clarks USA from February to October.

Consumers should stop wearing the shows and visit clarksusa.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will need to upload a photo of their shoes in order to determine if they are in the recall, and they will be sent free shipping materials and a pre-paid shipping label to send the shoes back. Consumers may also return the shoes to the place of purchase.

Reckitt is recalling its AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol fresheners in "fresh linen" and "fresh waters" scents because a single batch of the product is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to a rupture of the metal can and expulsion of contents, posing injury and laceration hazards.

The company has received five incident reports, including two reports of the can leaking, two reports of it rupturing and one report of both leaking and rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

For the UPC and date code of the affected product, visit the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The fresheners were sold at grocery, hardware and drug stores nationwide between March and September.

Consumers should stop using the air freshener, wrap it in several layers of paper and dispose of it according to local guidance. The company is offering consumers a voucher for a free replacement, and consumers should call them at 800-228-4722, where they are expected to submit a photo of the can, along with contact information and written information confirming its disposal.

Empower Brands is recalling its Black+Decker easy garment steamers, model HGS011 because the steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard.

The company has received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer, including 32 reports of burn injuries, two of which were second-degree burns.

The steamers were sold at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores and online from June 2021 to September 2022. For date codes and UPCs, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the steamers and contact the company at 800-990-5298 to receive a free replacement upper assembly.

Generac is recalling its brand and DR 6500 watt and 8000 watt portable generators because an unlocked handle can pinch the consumer's fingers against the generator frame, posing a finger amputation hazard.

The company has received 37 reports of injuries, including 24 resulting in finger amputations and five in finger crushing.

The portable generator was sold at home improvement and hardware stores and online, including Amazon, from June 2013 to June 2021. For unit types, model numbers and serial numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the generators unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator. Consumers can contact the company at 844-242-3493 for a free repair kit.

Hunter is recalling its Devon Park, Astwood, Highland Hill, Kerrison and Van Nuys light fixtures because the internal wires in the lights can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard.

The company has received seven reports of the lights causing the circuit breaker to trip, though no injuries have been reported. The fixtures were sold online at Hunter and other online lighting websites from October 2021 to September 2022. The recall involves 41 models. For more information, visit the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the products and contact the company at 866-326-2003 for a full refund.

Mockingbird is recalling its single-to-double strollers because the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children.

The company has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches and bruising to children.

The strollers have lot numbers between 20091 and 22602 and were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Hello Mockingbird, BabyList, Good Buy Gear and Target from March 2020 to September 2022.

Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact the company at 877-274-3240 to receive a free frame replacement kit.