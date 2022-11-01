Recall Roundup: Pine-Sol cleaners recalled over bacteria

A number of scented Clorox Pine-Sol cleaners are being recalled due to the presence of bacteria.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Pine-Sol is recalling about 37 million products that were produced between January 2021 and September 2022 because of the presence of the bacteria, pseudomonas aeruginosa. Those with weakened immune systems face a risk of serious infection from the bacteria, which can be inhaled or travel through the eyes or break in the skin. Those who are healthy are not usually affected by the bacteria, according to the commission.

No incidents have been reported.

The recall affects the multi-surface cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wage and Lemon Fresh scents, all-purpose cleaners in those three scents and Orange Energy, and professional cleaner in lemon scent. Affected cleaners will have date codes that begin with "A4" and the first five digits number less than 22249.

The products were sold online at Amazon and at retailers nationwide. Consumers should immediately stop using the cleaners, take a picture of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the container in the household trash and contact Pine-Sol at 855-378-4982 for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the suggested retail price without receipt.

Goalsetter is recalling its wall-mounted basketball goals because the goal can detach and fall to the ground, posing a serious impact injury hazard and risk of death.

A 14-year-old boy was killed when the goal fell on him in June 2018, and the company has received four reports of the goal detaching from the wall. In one of the other incidents, a consumer suffered severe facial injuries and another suffered a fractured leg, according to the commission.

The goals were sold at basketball equipment stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart and Target from November 1999 to June 2022.

Consumers should stop using the goals and contact the company at 855-951-7460 for free removal with a full refund or a free inspection and free installation of an additional safety bracket.

Horizon Fitness announced needed repairs to its T101-05 treadmills because the treadmills can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed or stop without user input, posing a fall hazard.

The company has received at least 874 reports of incidents, including 71 reports of injuries, including bruises, abrasions and two broken bones.

The recall involves the model made in China and Vietnam with serial numbers starting with TM734 and TM486, respectively. They were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods and wellness stores nationwide, and online at Horizon Fitness and Amazon from March 2018 to October 2022.

Consumers should stop using the treadmills and contact the company at 888-223-1045 to receive a free USB with a software repair to install on the treadmill.

Amazon is recalling its executive desk chairs because the chairs' leg base can break, posing a fall and injury hazard. The company has received 13 reports of the leg bases breaking, including one report of a minor shoulder injury.

The upholstered swivel chair was sold in black, brown and white and has padded armrests and five legs with rolling casters. They were sold online at Amazon from September 2021 to April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact Amazon at 888-871-7108 for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to upload a photo of the chair's leg base and certify disposal of the chair. Upon receipt of the photo and certification of disposal, Amazon will issue consumers a full refund in the consumer's Amazon wallet or an Amazon gift card.

Brother is recalling its Meic power adapters sold with its AirSure DF-2 dynamic filtration tabletop air purifiers because the adapter casing can break while the adapter is plugged into or removed from an electrical outlet, posing an electric shock hazard.

The company has received one report of an incident of the adapter breaking and exposing its metal prongs, though no injuries have been reported.

The adapters were sold online at Brother and Amazon from March to September. Consumers should stop using the power adapter and contact the company at 866-236-6835 for a free replacement AC power adapter and instructions on how to return the recalled adapter.

Juvo Plus is recalling its butterfly net sets and army action figure playsets because both contain levels of certain phthlalates and lead that exceed federal levels.

The recall involves the insect-catching butterfly nets and Blue Panda/Soldier Force action figure playsets. Each butterfly net set was sold with three nets in blue, green and orange, and the action figure playsets came with 300 figures, displays and set pieces. The nets were sold online at Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Kroger, Overstock, Target, Walmart and Wish from September 2017 to June 2022, and the figures were sold online at Amazon, Blue Panda, eBay, Facebook, Groupon, Kroger, Overstock, Target and Walmart from February 2018 to June 2022.

Consumers should take the toys away from children and contact the company at 833-408-0493 for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to register their butterfly net sets and submit a photo of the disposed product with the nets cut. For the action figures, consumers will have to certify the product will no longer be used and submit a photo of the disposed product.