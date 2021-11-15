Recall Roundup: Pieces of bone found in chicken patties

Among the latest recalls in the last week is one from Innovative Solutions Inc., which is recalling 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products that may have extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone.

The problem was discovered after the company received consumer complaints of bone in the chicken burger products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Affected chicken patty products produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29 include Trader Joe's Chile Lime chicken burgers sold in 1-pound packages with four patties, and the 9-pound bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders. For lot codes, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

Customers who purchased the patties should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

A number of dietary supplements are being recalled over undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA reported that the dietary supplements were shipped between January 2020 and November 2021 to distributors in a number of states. Though Pennsylvania is not one of the states, the supplements were sold in New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

Affected products include those sold by AIOS Synergy, Apex Nutrition, Alpha, Battleborn Nutrition, Black Magic, BlakeFit, Boba Origin, Chemix, DH Nutra, DRVN Nutraceuticals, Evolve Gym, Global Link, Liquid Luck, Live Oak Nutrition, Live Sympl, Muscle Rage, Soul Nutrition and Wycked Naturals. For every brand, product, lot number and expiration dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA also reported last week that it has upgraded an alert to a recall of Ellume's COVID-19 Home Test. In October, the FDA reported that some lots of the company's home test had a possibility of a false positive.

Since then, the FDA found that there were additional affected lots of the home test, which now affects around 2 million tests. The FDA said it is working with Ellume to assess the company's corrective actions, such as additional manufacturing steps, to address the reason for the issue and to prevent it from reoccurring.

For those who have unused home tests from affected lots, visit Ellume's website at ellumecovidtest.com to request a product replacement.

Some outdoor equipment poses hazards to users, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission reported that VidaXL is recalling its steel pool ladders because the steps of the ladder can loosen during use, posing fall and drowning hazards. The company has received four reports of falls off ladders, though no injuries have been reported.

The ladders were sold online at VidaXL from February to August. Consumers should stop using the ladders and contact the company at 1-888-854-0905 for a full refund.

RH is recalling its Lambeth outdoor metal torches because torch fuel can leak from the top of the torch canister and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received seven reports of fuel leaking from the canister, though no injuries have been reported.

The torches were sold at RH Galleries and Outlets nationwide and online from July 2020 to August 2021. For product UPC numbers and SKUs, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the torches and contact RH at 833-424-1125 for a full refund of the purchase price or a credit if the price cannot be determined. Consumers will receive a prepaid label and packaging to return the torch lid to RH, which will provide refunds upon receipt.

The commission also reported that Hart Consumer Products is recalling its 18-gauge 2-inch Brad Nailers because the contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The nailers were sold at Walmart stores and online from April to September. For affected mode numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the nailers and return them to any Walmart store for a full refund. Consumers may also return items for free by mail via a scheduled pickup from your home, which can be made by calling 800-776-5191.

Snaps on infant clothing led to two recalls in the last week, according to the commission.

Hanna Andersson is recalling its Baby Ruffle rompers because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children. The company has received three reports of snaps detaching, though there were no incidents of children putting the snaps in their mouths.

The recall involves the rompers with style number 66919 written on the main label at the neck of the top, and they were sold exclusively online at Hanna Andersson from July to October.

The company is also recalling its baby long-sleeve wiggle sets, also over the snaps.

The company has received one report of the snaps detaching, though again no reports of incidents involving children putting the snaps in their mouths.

The wiggle set has a style number of 66938 on the label, and they were also sold exclusively on the company's website between July and October.

Consumers should stop using the infant clothing and contact the company at 800-222-0544 for a full refund. The company is providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for the refund.

