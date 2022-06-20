Recall Roundup: Pet food recalled over salmonella concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Freshpet Inc.'s Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe is the latest pet food to be recalled.

The pet food with a sell by date of Oct. 29, 2022, is being recalled over potential contamination with salmonella, which can affect animals eating the product and humans handling it. Dogs with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can also be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

The affected product has a UPC code of 627975011673 and was sold in 4.5-pound bags at limited Target stores and other select retailers in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

The product should be discarded immediately. For more information, call the company at 1-800-285-0563.

Built Brands LLC is recalling about 4,000 individual bars of its Banana Cream Pie Puffs protein bar because of the potential contamination of E. coli.

The FDA said the exact strain of E. coli has yet to be determined, but consumers are urged not to eat the product, which was distributed nationwide through mail orders sometime after June 6.

The product comes in a 40-gram packaged marked with lot number D22151011 on the outside of the wrapper. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall to date.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing at a third-party laboratory. Customers who have purchased the product can email questions@built.com for a full refund or replacement.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls in the last week, including those that pose burn or fire hazards.

Sienhua Group is recalling its WarmWave and Hunter oscillating ceramic tower heaters because the heater's cord and plug can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards. The company has received eight complaints of fire, and dozens of customers have reported overheating of the plug or cord. The company has not received any reports of injuries or death, but did receive a report of minor property damage.

The recall involves the tower heaters with model number HPQ15G-M and were sold at Home Depot and online at Amazon, eBay and other websites from September 2013 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the heaters and contact the company at 800-267-7857 to receive a prorated refund. Customers will have to follow directions on how to properly sever the electrical cord to make the unit unusable.

Schneider Electric Technical is recalling its Square D QUO Plug-on-neutral load centers, also known as breaker boxes and electrical panels, because the load center can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.

The company has received one report of an incident of a loose wire, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the indoor, outdoor and OEM load centers that were installed in homes, recreational vehicles or commercial establishments and were manufactured between February 2020 and January 2022 with date codes between 200561 and 220233. For recalled part numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The company is contacting all known homeowners and retailers directly, and purchasers can immediately contact the company at 888-778-2733 to have the load centers inspected by a trained electrician.

The commission also announced that Nest Swing Egg Chairs sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense are being recalled over fall hazards. The commission said the chairs can tip over or collapse when someone is seated.

The company has received 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or tipping over, including 19 reports of injuries that involve cuts, scrapes, soreness and one report of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The chairs were sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands and were sold from December 2018 to April 2022. For style numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any of the above stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.

