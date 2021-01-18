Recall Roundup: Pet food recall expanded after reports of dog deaths

The company has received 10 reports of the latch disengaging or becoming damaged due to excessive heat exposure, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the aluminum Alpha and stainless-steel Sigma camping pots that were sold in 1.2, 1.9, 2.7 and 3.6-liter sizes. They were sold at REI stores and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online from January 2019 to November 2020.

Consumers should stop using the pots and contact the company at 888-201-4977 for a free latch repair kit.

Juratoys US is recalling its Janod Toy Confetti Trumpets because small plastic pieces inside the toy trumpet can become loose and be ingested by children.

The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

The recall affects the toy trumpets with batch/SKU number of J07632 that were either sold separately or as part of a set in the Janod Confetti Music "Live" Musical Set with batch/SKU number of J07626. The set contained a ukulele, trumpet, tambourine, clapper and harmonica. They were sold in toy stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Maisonette from January 2019 to November 2020.