Peloton was one of a number of companies last week to recall products over dangers they pose to users.

The company reported it is recalling about 2.2 million of its bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use, posing a fall and injury hazard. The company has received 35 reports of the seat breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries involving a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises.

The recall affects the bike with model number PL01. They were sold at Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online, as well as at Amazon from January 2018 to May 2023.

Consumers should stop using the bikes and contact the company at 866-679-9129 for a free repair. The company is offering a free seat post that can be self-installed.

A laceration hazard was behind two other recalls of consumer products in the last week.

World Market is recalling its gold metal and ribbed glass cocktail shakers because the shaker can crack and break during use. The company has received three reports of the shaker cracking or breaking, involving two incidents of lacerations that did not require medical attention.

The shakers had a UPC number of 26165837 and were sold at World Market stores and online from August 2022 to April 2023.

Consumers should stop using the shakers and contact the company at 877-967-5362 for a full refund. Consumers can return the product to the store or submit a photo of it disposed.

Positec is warning users about its Blue Ridge utility knives because the knife can become unlocked and the blade protrude while in the original packaging.

The company has received two reports of the blade protruding from the packaging, both resulting in laceration injuries.

The recall involves the knife with a six-inch retractable blade and model number BR922OU. It was sold exclusively at Target from August 2022 to February 2023.

Consumers should carefully inspect the knife packaging to determine if the tip is protruding from the package and carefully remove it from the packaging. Once the knife is removed from the packaging, it can be locked and used.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported in the last week that American Woodmark is recalling its Continental cabinets and Hampton Bay kitchen wall cabinets because they can detach from the wall.

The commission said there have been 90 reports of incidents involving 111 cabinets partially separating or detaching from the wall, though no injuries have been reported.

For affected model numbers, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov. They were sold at Ace Hardware, True Value Co., Home Depot and other hardware stores from February 2022 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the cabinets and call the company at 888-273-7896 for a free repair kit that will include two brackets with aesthetic covers and screws. The company will provide assistance with the repair kit installation upon request.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that BearCare Inc. is recalling its rechargeable Walnut wearable smart thermometer due to reports of injuries, including skin burns.

The thermometer is an over-the-counter device intended for continuous chest temperature monitoring of children ages 0 to 6, and has a penguin design. The product was sold and distributed from December 2022 to April 2023 through Amazon, Walmart and Walnut Cares.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product and use caution if there is evidence of moisture or leakage since the device may pose a risk of chemical burns. Infants should also be checked for any injuries, including the mouth and eyes due to possible corrosive fluids.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer complaints of minor to severe skin burns and skin irritation. Consumers may contact the company at recall@walnutcares.com to obtain a full refund of the purchase price.