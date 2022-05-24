Recall Roundup: Peanut butter recall affects Wilbur chocolate products

A larger recall of Jif peanut butter over salmonella concerns is affecting other products, including chocolates from Wilbur Chocolate store in Lititz.

Cargill is recalling select lots of milk and dark chocolate-covered peanut products, including Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and peanut butter fudge sold at the store in Lititz and online at Wilburbuds.com. The products contained Jif peanut butter, which was recalled after an investigation into a salmonella outbreak across the country.

The recall affects 8-ounce boxes of the chocolates that were sold between Feb. 9 and March 28. For a list of products, lot codes and best if used by dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. No other product was involved in the recall.

No illnesses or health-related complaints have been reported to Cargill. To return products and/or request a refund, contact Amy Weik at aweik@cargill.com or call 717-627-7946. Any unused portions should be disposed of or returned to the retail store.

The FDA also reported that Wisco Pop! is recalling its soda cans after discovering stray wild yeast in some of the cans. According to the FDA, the yeast, particularly when warm, may begin fermenting and cause over-carbonation of the cans, which may cause the cans to burst open.

The recall involves all cans of its four Wisco Pop soda flavors: strawberry, grapefruit, cherry and ginger. These cans were produced in March and April. No bottled products or Sparkle products are included in the recall.

The company was made aware of the issue after receiving reports of warm cans bursting open. Consumers should destroy these cans and reach out to sales@wiscopopsoda.com or direct message on Facebook with a picture of the cans to get a refund.

For batch codes of affected products, check out the FDA's website.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service reported last week that Smithfield Packaged Meats Co. is recalling about 185,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat bacon topping products because they may contain metal.

The company reported that it received a customer complaint of metal found in the product. Affected products include Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy pre-cooked and fully cooked bacon topping, Smithfield pre-cooked and fully cooked bacon topping, and Member's Mark fully cooked bacon crumbles.

The affected products were sold in 5-pound packages between Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 and March 3 to March 5. For lot codes and best if used by dates, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

Customers should throw away the product or return it to the place of purchase. For more information, call Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596.

According to the U.S. Product Safety Commission, Moderne Glass Company is recalling its coffee cups because they can crack or break when hot water is poured into it, posing a burn hazard.

The company has received six reports of the cups cracking, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the 15-ounce, ceramic coffee cups that are black on the outside and white on the inside. They were sold online at GlassAmerica.com as promotional products with company names printed on them from February 2021 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the cups and contact the company at 800-645-5131 to receive a full refund.

DGL is recalling its Hover-1 Superfly hoverboards because of a software malfunction. The company said a malfunction in the electrical system can continue to provide assistance to the motor, causing continued momentum when the rider is not actively controlling the hoverboard, posing fall and injury hazards.

The company has received 29 reports of continued movement, and four minor injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the 2020 model H1-SPFY that was sold in black with blue LED lights. The hoverboards were sold at Best Buy stores and online from October 2020 to October 2021.

Consumer should stop using the hoverboards and contact the company at 888-556-8426 for instructions on how to ship affected units to an authorized repair shop free of charge.

