Recall Roundup: Peanut butter cup ice cream recalled over salmonella concerns

An ice cream product is the latest recall in the larger peanut butter recalls associated with a salmonella outbreak across the country.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream is recalling its peanut butter cup ice cream, which was distributed between March 1 and May 28 direct to consumer delivery, as well as at grocery stores and restaurants in the Maryland and DC area.

The product comes in a 16-ounce paper pint container with a barcode of 38455-78827, as well as in cardboard containers of 2.5 gallons. No illnesses have been reported to date with the ice cream recall. The ice cream uses peanut butter from the affected JM Smucker Co. brand peanut butter in its product.

Individual customers are asked not to consume the ice cream. Customers with questions can email taharkacs@gmail.com or call 410-698-2738.

Urban Remedy is recalling its Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose because it may be contaminated with hepatitis A, connected to the outbreak in organic strawberries.

No illnesses have been reported to date with the tea product. The product is sold in 12-ounce resealable plastic bottles at various retail stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Maryland and Ohio.

The affected product has a UPC of 813377025831, lot number 1232 and best by date of July 17, 2022. Those with affected products can return it to the place of purchase for a full credit.

Wilton Industries Inc. is recalling select lots of its Rainbow Chip Crunch sprinkles and Rainbow sprinkles mix because they contain undeclared milk, which could cause an allergic reaction.

The sprinkles were distributed nationally through retail stores and on the company's website. For affected lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Customers who have purchased the sprinkles can dispose of them if they have a milk allergy or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported this past week that Electrolux is recalling its Frigidaire and Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerators because the ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

The company has received 185 reports of the detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.

The recall involves 14 models of the refrigerators. For model numbers, UPC codes and serial ranges, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The refrigerators were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire from April 2020 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact the company at 833-840-5926 to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker, free of charge.

A strangulation hazard is behind a recall from Asweets. The company is recalling its Wonder & Wise baby activity walkers because the rubber rings on the rear wheels can separate, posing a hazard to young children.

The company has received 10 reports of the rings detaching from the wheels, though no injuries have been reported.

The walkers were sold at Bloomingdales, Crate & Barrel, Nordstrom and children's boutiques nationwide and online from October 2020 to March 2022. Consumers should stop using the walkers and contact the company at 833-422-2028 for instructions on getting free replacement rear wheels.

Demdaco is recalling its microwavable bowl holders because the fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minutes, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received three reports of charring from bowl holders catching fire, though no injuries have been reported.

The product was sold at gift shops, hardware stores, florists, drug stores and pharmacies nationwide and online at Demdaco, Target, Amazon and Zulily from June 2020 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the bowl holders and contact the company at 888-336-3226 for a full refund. Consumers can also return the bowl holder to the place of purchase or request free return shipping by contacting the company directly.

Backcountry Access is recalling its Tracker4 avalanche transceivers because the toggle switch can separate from the transceiver, preventing it from switching to search mode and making it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche.

The company has received 14 reports of broken toggle switches, though no injuries have been reported.

The transceiver was sold in yellow and black, and only those with serial numbers beginning with 21H05 or 21H06 are affected by the recall. They were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Backcountry and other specialty websites from July 2021 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the transceiver and contact the company at 800-670-8735 to receive a prepaid shipping label to return it for a free replacement.

