Recall Roundup: Peaches sold at Aldi and Wegmans recalled over salmonella concerns

Undeclared ingredients were the cause of a number of other recalls announced over the last two weeks.

TreeHouse Foods Inc., is recalling its Signature Select Chewy Granola Bars because the outer carton indicates the product is of the chocolate chip variety, but the individually-wrapped bars inside are of the peanut butter and chocolate chip variety. The company discovered the issue after three consumer complaints, and the company has received one report of an allergic reaction.

The affected product has a UPC of 2113028363 and a best if used by date of Jan. 21, 2021. No other varieties or UPC numbers are included in the recall.

Customers who have purchased the recalled product should return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

B&G Foods is recalling 1,502 cases of 6-ounce Back to Nature organic rosemary and olive oil wheat crackers because the product may contain undeclared milk.

The company discovered the issue after a consumer complaint regarding the foil bag within the box containing cheese crackers instead of wheat crackers.

The recall only affects the wheat crackers with a UPC of 8-19898-01015-8 and best by date of April 7, 2021.