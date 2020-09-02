Recall Roundup: Peaches sold at Aldi and Wegmans recalled over salmonella concerns

Salmonella concerns have led to the recall of assorted peaches at a number of grocery stores. The recall comes after a salmonella outbreak that is suspected to have caused the illness in more than 60 people in nine states.
Aldi is voluntarily recalling peaches it received from its supplier, Wawona Packing Company, which includes 2-pound bags of Wawona Peaches and Organic Peaches that were sold in select stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania. The items were also available for purchase through the company's partnership with the grocery delivery service Instacart.
The UPC codes for the packages are 033383322001 for Wawona Peaches and 849315000400 for the organic peaches.
Customers should discard the product or return it to their local store for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC's customer service at 1-877-722-7554.
The same issue is also the reason for a recall from Wegmans. The grocery store is recalling a variety of bulk and bagged peaches, as well as in-store produced bakery items that contained fresh peaches.
Affected produce items were sold between June 1 and Aug. 21 and include Wawona Sweet2Eat bagged peaches and Wegmans brand peaches, as well as select white peaches, yellow peaches, organic peaches and boxed peaches.
Affected bakery items were sold between Aug. 16 and Aug. 21 and include mini fruit topped shortcakes, peach shortcake, fruit-topped cream cheese pie, fruit tarts, vanilla trifles and dessert cake slices. For a full list of bakery items and UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Customers should return these products to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions can contact Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663.
Salmonella was also the cause of a dog food recall from Sunshine Mills Inc.
The company is recalling its Nature's Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a chicken and quail blend over the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, which can affect the animals eating it and the human handling the food. Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting, while others may only have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Other pets could be carriers without symptoms and could infect other animals or humans.
The dog food was distributed in retail stores nationally in 3-pound bags and had UPC codes of 7015514363 and 7015514365.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. No other Nature's Menu products were affected. Consumers should discontinue using the dog food and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Undeclared ingredients were the cause of a number of other recalls announced over the last two weeks.
TreeHouse Foods Inc., is recalling its Signature Select Chewy Granola Bars because the outer carton indicates the product is of the chocolate chip variety, but the individually-wrapped bars inside are of the peanut butter and chocolate chip variety. The company discovered the issue after three consumer complaints, and the company has received one report of an allergic reaction.
The affected product has a UPC of 2113028363 and a best if used by date of Jan. 21, 2021. No other varieties or UPC numbers are included in the recall.
Customers who have purchased the recalled product should return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
B&G Foods is recalling 1,502 cases of 6-ounce Back to Nature organic rosemary and olive oil wheat crackers because the product may contain undeclared milk.
The company discovered the issue after a consumer complaint regarding the foil bag within the box containing cheese crackers instead of wheat crackers.
The recall only affects the wheat crackers with a UPC of 8-19898-01015-8 and best by date of April 7, 2021.
Customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Riviana Foods Inc., is recalling 19,931 cases of Ronzoni Smart Taste extra-wide noodle because the packages do not declare "egg" as an allergen for the egg noodles.
The company has received one consumer complaint but no reports of illness. Riviana said the issue was due to a temporary breakdown in its packaging review process.
Affected packages were sold in 12 ounces with a UPC of 71300 05008 and with 2022 manufacturing codes for March 30, March 31, June 4, June 5, July 24 and July 25.
Customers should return the affected product to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.
Schaws Sauce is recalling two flavors of barbecue sauce because they contain undeclared soy and anchovies.
The sauce is distributed primarily in Michigan but is also sold through the company's website. The two affected flavors are Schaws Sweet and Sassy Barbecue and Blasting Sauce, and Schaws Sweet with Heat Barbecue and Blasting Sauce. Both are sold in 18-ounce jars with a use by date of Aug. 20, 2022.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. The recall was initiated after a routine inspection caught that the two ingredients - which are used in the brand of Worcestershire sauce used in the sauce's production - were not listed on the label.
Customers can call 1-800-797-5226 for instructions on getting their money refunded.
