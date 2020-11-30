Recall Roundup: Parasite leads to basil recall; baby spinach recalled over salmonella

The Good & Gather brand is also recalling one of its snack bars due to the undeclared presence of almonds.

The FDA said Riverside Natural Foods is recalling its 8-ounce packages of Good & Gather's Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut bar due to being improperly labeled and forgetting to note the presence of tree nuts.

The bars were sold nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The carton package comes with a lot number 1020 on the bottom with an expiration date of July 13, 2021.

No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are urged to return the bars to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Possible salmonella contamination is behind a recall of baby spinach from Vegpro International.

The FDA said the company is recalling its Fresh Attitude baby spinach coming in 5-ounce and 11-ounce containers with best before dates of Dec. 4 for the larger container and Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 for the smaller container.

The recall was initiated over possible contamination with salmonella, which subsequent investigations indicated could have been caused by contamination of a part of the lot of baby spinach.