Recall Roundup: Parasite leads to basil recall; baby spinach recalled over salmonella

A parasite is behind one of the food recalls announced in the last two weeks by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA reported that Shenandoah Growers Inc. is recalling select packages of its organic basil clamshells due to a possible health risk from the cyclospora parasite. The potential presence of the parasite was found in a package pulled by the Florida Department of Agriculture for testing.
The parasite can cause an intestinal infection, cyclosporiasis, whose symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics.
The recall includes only those clamshells of certified organic basil, which were sold under the brands Nature's Promise, Naturally Better, Fresh Market, Good & Gather, O Organics, Simple Truth, That's Tasty and Wild Harvest. For lot codes and UPCs, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
The product was sold at retails stores in various states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York, between Oct. 20 and Oct. 30. Customers should discard the products immediately and can call the company's consumer response center at 844-896-6939 for questions or to obtain refunds.
The Good & Gather brand is also recalling one of its snack bars due to the undeclared presence of almonds.
The FDA said Riverside Natural Foods is recalling its 8-ounce packages of Good & Gather's Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut bar due to being improperly labeled and forgetting to note the presence of tree nuts.
The bars were sold nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The carton package comes with a lot number 1020 on the bottom with an expiration date of July 13, 2021.
No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are urged to return the bars to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Possible salmonella contamination is behind a recall of baby spinach from Vegpro International.
The FDA said the company is recalling its Fresh Attitude baby spinach coming in 5-ounce and 11-ounce containers with best before dates of Dec. 4 for the larger container and Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 for the smaller container.
The recall was initiated over possible contamination with salmonella, which subsequent investigations indicated could have been caused by contamination of a part of the lot of baby spinach.
Only products at the company's eastern Canadian plant are being recalled, and those were distributed only in eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S., which includes Pennsylvania.
No illnesses have been reported. Customers can return the baby spinach to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including a crock pot due to a burn hazard.
Sunbeam Products is recalling its Crock-Pot 6-quart Express Crock multicookers because the cooker can pressure when the lid is not fully locked, causing the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use and posing a burn hazard when hot food and liquids are ejected from the pot.
The company has received 119 reports of the lid detaching, resulting in 99 burn injuries, ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.
The recall involves crock pots with model number SCCPPC600-V1 that were manufactured between July 1, 2017, and Oct. 1, 2018, and have date codes of K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN.
The crock pots were sold at Walmart, Target and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other retailers from July 2017 to November 2020.
Consumers should immediately stop using the crock pot in pressure cooker mode and contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 to obtain a free replacement lid.
Two bicycle products were also recalled in the last two weeks due to injury hazards.
Santa Cruz Bicycles is recalling its 2020 aluminum Santa Cruz and Juliana bicycles because the frame pieces could have experienced thermal damage during a nonstandard paint stripping operation, causing the frame to bend or buckle.
The company has received four reports of the frame pieces bending or buckling, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the 2020 frames for models Nomad 4a, Bronson 3a, 5010 3a, Roubion 3a and Furtado 3a. The bicycles were sold at bicycle stores nationwide and specialty online retailers from June 2019 to October 2020.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact the company at 833-944-8335 to arrange for a free inspection. Consumers with affected frames can choose either a free replacement frame or a refund voucher for the value of the frame.
Any Volume is recalling its bicycle helmets that were sold exclusively online on Ebay from May to October because they failed to meet the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.
Though no incidents or injuries have been reported, the helmets are being recalled over the risk of head injury.
The recall involves the company's adult bicycle helmets that were sold in blue, green, pink, red, white and yellow.
Consumers should stop using the helmets and contact the company at 877-391-5003 for a full refund.
An injury hazard is also behind the recall from RH over its Wine Barrel chandeliers.
The commission said the hardware parts used to hang the chandeliers can break, causing it to fall from the ceiling. The company has received 14 reports of the components breaking, including 11 reports of the chandelier falling. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the chandelier made of oak wine barrel staves and hoops. For SKU information, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The chandeliers were sold at RH galleries nationwide and online from April 2009 to July 2018, as well as at RH outlets from October 2009 to March 2020.
Consumers should prevent people from moving under the chandeliers and contact RH at 833-786-0028 to schedule a free, in-home repair or replacement, depending on the hardware type.
Two other consumer product recalls could pose dangers to children.
Lidl US is recalling its Powerfix Steel shelving units because the units are missing wall mounting hardware, which would prevent it from tipping or falling.
No injuries have been reported. The recall involves the shelving units with UPC 4017239206062 that were sold in stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and New York, from June 2019 to May 2020.
Consumers should stop using the shelving units and contact Lidl at 844-747-5435 for free mounting hardware or to return the unit to the company for a full refund.
Herobility is recalling its Eco baby spoons and forks, feeding spoons and Placemat Feeding sets because the utensils can break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The affected products are entirely plastic, which is distinct from other Herobility spoons and forks that have steel implements with plastic handles.
The spoons were sold online at Herobility and at Buy Buy Baby, Macy's and other stores nationwide from March 2019 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the recalled spoons and forks and contact the company at 866-510-5006 to return the products for a full refund or a Herobility gift card with free shipping on a future order.
