Recall Roundup: Paper mask irritates skin; stroller may collapse under pressure

A number of consumer products were recalled last week, including a paper mask from Yes To Inc.
The company issued a recall of all lots of its Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask after complaints of skin irritation and redness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there were complaints on social media about children who use the mask and had irritated skin, and similar reports were also made by adults who used the product.
The company decided to pull the product off the shelves while it investigates the complaints.
The product had been distributed nationwide to retail and online outlets. No other Yes To products are included in the recall.
Those who have purchased the mask, if it has not been used, can return the product to the retailer where purchased for a refund. If a consumer has already used the product, he or she can contact Yes To at customercare@yesto.com or at 888-929-3786.
The FDA also reported that Northern FishFive Star Food Inc. is recalling 100 cases of its tahina 800 grams and 100 cases of tahina 400 grams because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
The products were distributed in eight states, including Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio, and they were sold in 800 grams (1.76 pounds) and in 400 grams (14.1 ounces), with best by dates of November 2020. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Baby Trend is recalling its Tango mini strollers because both of the stroller's hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children.
No incidents or injuries have been reported, and the recall affects four models of the mini strollers. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The strollers were sold at Target and online at Amazon and Target from October 2019 to November 2019.
Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 for a replacement or full refund.
The Thompson's Company is recalling its WaterSeal waterproofing wood protector and masonry protector in aerosol cans because the contents can react with the package, causing rust to form along the seam and spread to other areas, creating pinhole leaks. Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes in contact with sources if ignition, according to the commission.
The company has received 18 reports of leaking cans, though no injuries, fires or property damage were reported.
The products were sold at Lowe's Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 to September 2019. For UPC codes and item numbers, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should stop using the aerosol cans, discard them according to local requirements for such products, and contact the company at 888-304-3769 for a full refund.
