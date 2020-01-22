Recall Roundup: Paper mask irritates skin; stroller may collapse under pressure

A number of consumer products were recalled last week, including a paper mask from Yes To Inc.

The company issued a recall of all lots of its Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask after complaints of skin irritation and redness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there were complaints on social media about children who use the mask and had irritated skin, and similar reports were also made by adults who used the product.

The company decided to pull the product off the shelves while it investigates the complaints.

The product had been distributed nationwide to retail and online outlets. No other Yes To products are included in the recall.

Those who have purchased the mask, if it has not been used, can return the product to the retailer where purchased for a refund. If a consumer has already used the product, he or she can contact Yes To at customercare@yesto.com or at 888-929-3786.

The FDA also reported that Northern FishFive Star Food Inc. is recalling 100 cases of its tahina 800 grams and 100 cases of tahina 400 grams because they may be contaminated with salmonella.