One person in Pennsylvania and another in New York were hospitalized in connection with listeria concerns over ice cream.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Real Kosher Ice Cream is recalling its soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups because of potential listeria contamination. The cups were sold in grocery and convenience stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Virginia and New Jersey.

The cups are sold in 8 fluid-ounce packages that looks like a soft-serve cup of ice cream with a spoon attached. Affected flavors are vanilla chocolate, Razzle, caramel, Parve vanilla chocolate, sorbet strawberry mango and peanut butter. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at fda.gov. All products produced up to Aug. 4 are being recalled.

Two illnesses have been reported in Pennsylvania and New York, and both people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tested samples of the product, and one sample tested positive for listeria.

The FDA said the company has ceased production and distribution as it investigates the cause.

Consumers should return the product to the store of purchase for full credit. For more information, call 845-668-4346.

Listeria contamination was also behind a recall from David Oppenheimer and Co. The company is recalling all of its one-pound Zespri clamshells of organic green kiwifruit.

The fruit was grown in New Zealand and exported to North America for sale in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia. They were shipped to stores between June 14 and July 7. Anything shipped after Aug. 7 is not included in the recall.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling in Kentucky discovered listeria, and the problem was traced back to two grower lots. The company continues to investigate the issue with the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported. Consumers should discard the product. For more information, call 1-866-698-2580.

Other food recalls reported this month include one from Nestle USA, which is recalling its Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough "break and bake" bar because of the potential presence of wood fragments.

The company said the recall is isolated to two batches that were produced on April 24 and April 25 with best by dates of Aug. 22 and Oct. 23. The 16.5-ounce product can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no injuries have been reported, and the recall was initiated after a number of consumers contacted the company about the issue.

Extraneous material was also behind a public health alert over raw beef sold at Aldi.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported the alert over the 1.5-pound packages of angus beef from Aldi "beef for carne picada" with a use-by or freeze by date of Aug. 22.

The inspection service said soft, clear plastic was discovered by a retail store in the product. There have been no confirmed injuries due to consumption of the beef.

Consumers who have purchased the beef should discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

Concerns over undeclared allergens were behind two other recalls this month, according to the FDA.

Frito-Lay is recalling fewer than 7,000 bags of its 14.5-ounce and 1-ounce Doritos Nacho Cheese tortilla chips because the packages may contain spicy sweet chili tortilla chips, which have soy and wheat.

The chips were sold at retail stores only in Pennsylvania, including at vending machines, and were available for purchase as early as June 29. No other Frito-Lay or Doritos product is affected.

Consumers can discard the products with guaranteed fresh dates of Sept. 26.

Unilever is recalling select Knorr Sopa soup mix products because they may contain egg, which is not listed on the ingredient label.

The recalled products are the tomato-based star pasta soup mix, tomato-based pasta soup mix and tomato-based alphabet pasta soup mix. The products have best-if-used-by dates of July 6, 2024, and were sold in 3.5-ounce packages. No other product is affected.

Consumers can visit KnorrSoparecall.com to get a refund, and they will be directed to take a picture of the product that clearly shows the UPC and best-if-used-by date.