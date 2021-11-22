Recall Roundup: Odor-Eaters added to recall over carcinogen

A number of Odor-Eaters spray products have been added to an earlier recall over the presence of benzene in aerosol products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Blistex Inc., is recalling 41 lots of two spray products in which internal testing found low levels of benzene, which is classified as a carcinogen. To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse health events related to the recall.

The affected products are used as antifungal and food odor-reducing agents and are packaged in aerosol cans. The recall affects the spray powder and Stink Stoppers spray. For UPC, lot codes and expiration dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Customers who have the product should stop using it and dispose of them appropriately. Consumers can visit www.odoreatersrecall2021.com to request a product refund.

The FDA also announced that Mountain Meadow Herbs is recalling 54 bottles of its Candida Flush because some bottles have become pressurized over time in storage. The FDA said because of this, when the bottle is opened, the product may forcefully expel air, as well as portions of capsules and powder.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. The recall affects the product with a lot number of 0120011Q with expiration date of December 2022. The product was sold directly to consumers in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.

The recall was the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint of a pressurized bottle. The company is still investigating the cause.

Products should be disposed of immediately. Customers with questions can call 1-888-528-8615.

Undeclared peanuts was behind two other recent recalls.

Cargill is recalling one-pound bags of Wilbur dark chocolate triple-covered malted milk balls that were sold locally at the Lititz store and online because some of the bags were found to also have milk-chocolate covered peanuts.

The FDA said an employee identified a peanut within the malted milk balls package and production was stopped, though not before 469 bags were sold. The bag labels do have "may contain peanuts," but the company is still recalling the products.

The malted milk balls were sold between Sept. 28 and Nov. 17 with an item code of 200171-16. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased the product can call the Wilbur Chocolate Store to receive a full refund and confirm the product has been disposed of.

The FDA also reported that Spice N' More Corp., is recalling all ounces and all lots of its plastic containers of Salma and Casablanca curry powder because the products may contain undeclared peanuts.

The recalled products include Salma Natural curry powder in 13-ounce containers, Salma Natural Jamaican curry in 16-ounce containers, Casablanca Natural Spices curry powder in 7-ounce containers and Casablanca Natural Spices Curry Jamaican in 9-ounce containers.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after a routine sampling.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 718-417-0746.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced two new recalls this past week, with one coming from Goodman Manufacturing Company.

The company is recalling its evaporator coil drain pans that were installed with residential condensing gas furnaces in an up-flow configuration because the pan can overheat, melt and deform, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 23 reports of fires involving the pans, and these incidents have resulted in significant fire and smoke damage to residences, though no injuries were reported.

The recall affects furnaces that were installed or repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021, and only drain pans with serial numbers with prefixes ranging from 1901 and 2101 are covered in the recall.

Consumers should call the company at 888-520-0579 to register for a free repair by a qualified technician.

A fire hazard is also behind a recall from Amazon. The company is recalling its AmazonBasics memory foam mattress because it doesn't meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall involves the 10-inch and 12-inch mattress sizes that were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. The mattresses were sold on Amazon from April 2020 to March 2021.

Amazon is contacting all purchasers to arrange for free direct shipments of a cover to place over the mattresses that will bring them into compliance.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com

