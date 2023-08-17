A number of consumer products were recalled in the last month due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Philips Avent is recalling its digital video baby monitors because the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the parent unit monitors can overheat during charging. The company has received 23 reports of the baby monitors overheating in Europe, including seven reports of injuries. No incidents or injuries were reported in the U.S.

The monitors were sold online at Toys 'R Us, Amazon, Walmart, Jet and Philips from March 2016 to January 2020.

Consumers should stop using the baby monitors and contact the company at 833-276-5311 for a free replacement.

Gree is recalling a number of dehumidifiers that can overheat, smoke and catch fire. The company has received reports of at least 23 fires and 688 incidents of overheating, as well as reported $168,000 worth of property damaged caused by the dehumidifiers overall. Four deaths may be linked to the issue, which was first announced in September 2013.

The recall involves 42 models with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze, manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Walmart, Sears and other stores. Consumers should stop using them, unplug the units and visit greedehumidifierrecall.com to sign up for a refund. Consumers can also call the company at 866-853-2802.

American Honda Motor is recalling its EU7000is portable generators because the fuel filler cap can improperly seal, resulting in fuel and/or fuel vapor leaking that can pose a fire hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The generators were sold at Home Depot, Amazon and authorized dealers from December 2022 and May 2023 and have serial numbers between EEJD-1364963 and 1366026.

Consumers should stop using the generators and contact a dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair.

Crate & Barrel is recalling its Avena mini table lamps because a loose electrical cord connection can pose a fire hazard. The company has received two reports of arcing or smoking when plugging in the lamp. No injuries have been reported.

The lamps were sold under model number 601-126 online at Crate & Barrel between September 2022 and March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the lamps and contact the company at 800-967-6696 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Daikin Comfort Technologies is recalling its Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps equipped with DigiAir modules because the module compressor can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 52 reports of incidents with the compressor, including 10 that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported.

The equipment was sold through direct sales and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from May 2015 to January 2023.

Consumers should contact Daikin at 844-309-1141 for instructions on disabling the compressor and to arrange for a free repair of the unit.

13131 Imports is recalling its shell fireworks because they can explode prematurely, posing explosion and burn hazards. The company has received 72 reports of fireworks prematurely exploding, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves two Red Apple Fireworks reloadable tube artillery shell fireworks: American Glory and 'Merica AF. They were sold in three states and online at Red Apple Fireworks from April to July.

Consumers should stop using the fireworks and contact the company at 844-733-2775 for a full refund.

Sensio is recalling its electric and stovetop pressure cookers because the lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing hot contents to unexpectedly splash out and pose a burn hazard. The company has received 63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second- and third-degree burns to the face, torso, arms and hands.

The recall involves the Bell, Bella Pro Series, Crux and Cooks electric pressure cookers, as well as the Bella stovetop cooker. For item numbers, check out the commission's website.

They were sold at JCPenney, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's and Target stores and online at Amazon and other websites from September 2015 to September 2020.

Consumers should stop using the products and contact the company at 855-647-3125 for a refund.

Target is recalling its Threshold glass jar candles because the jar can break, posing laceration and burn hazards. The company has received 19 reports of the jar breaking, resulting in one injury.

The recall affects the 5.5-ounce 1-wick and 10-ounce 3-wick candles in multiple scents, including pineapple sage and sugarcane, berry lemonade and melon, white gardenia and jasmine, and woodland cypress and bergamot. They were sold at Target from February 2020 to July 2023.

Consumer should stop using the candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

A laceration hazard was also behind Maggie's Farm's recall of its 14-ounce bed bug and flea killer aerosol. The commission said the pressurized aerosol cans can rupture and expel shrapnel, and leakage of contents can pose a risk of skin and eye irritation.

The company has received four reports of the cans rupturing, though no injuries have been reported.

The product was sold at a number of stores, at defense commissaries and online at Walmart and Amazon. Consumers should stop using it and email a photo, contact information and written confirmation of disposal to Maggie's Farm at info@maggiesfarmproducts.com to receive a full refund.

The Children's Place is recalling its baby and toddler boy basic stretch straight leg jeans because the metal snaps on the jeans can detach, posing a choking hazard. The company has received one report of the snaps detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The jeans were sold at the Children's Place stores from September 2022 and March 2023. Consumers should take the jeans away from children and return them to any store for a full refund.