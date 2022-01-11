Recall Roundup: More salads recalled over listeria concerns

Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc., is recalling more packaged salads due to listeria concerns, though this time the recall involves salads that have iceberg lettuce.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Dole-branded and other private label salads that were processed at Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, facilities are affected in the recall. Affected salads are identified by the "W" or "B" in front of the best if used by date, which will be between either Dec. 22 and Jan. 9 or Dec. 23 and Jan. 8.

Affected salads were sold in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Virginia. Products include Dole's garden salad, salad bowls, chopped kits and shredded lettuce, as well as iceberg lettuce products from HEB, Marketside, President's Choice, Kroger and Little Salad Bar. For a full list of affected products and UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

For more information, call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111.

The FDA also reported that Moor Herbs is recalling its Angel Formula because FDA testing found that the product does not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula, despite the product being marketed as such.

The FDA said tests revealed that the iron, sodium and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, and the product did not have vitamin D, which can potentially lead to rickets.

The recalled product was sold in 16-fluid ounce bottles through online sales via Moor Herbs' website. The bottles were shipped starting in February 2019, and all units in distribution are included in the recall.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have purchased the product should discontinue use and return it for a refund. For more information, call 313-583-9709.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported last week that Abbyland Foods Inc., is recalling about 15,000 pounds of beef sticks due to cheese being reported in the product, despite it not being labeled as having cheese.

The Iowa Smokehouse original smoked beef sticks were sold in 2-pound clear plastic packages, produced between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17 and have sell-by dates of Nov. 15, 2022 or Nov. 17, 2022 on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, and the recall was initiated after a consumer complaint. The beef sticks should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced that three residential elevator companies are recalling their elevators due to child entrapment hazards.

Bella Elevator LLC, Inclinator Company of America and Savaria Corporation are recalling about 69,000 residential elevators after reports of young children becoming trapped in the gap between the exterior landing door and the interior elevator car door or gate. Such hazards can result in serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Consumers should keep unsupervised children away from the elevators and contact the manufacturers for instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any gaps. Space guards will be provided free of charge, and assistance with installation will be provided on request.

Contact information is 855-983-5520 for Savaria, 833-620-2949 for Inclinator Company and 877-375-1428 for Bella Elevator.

The commission also announced recalls of two items related to failures to meet the federal lead paint ban.

Colony Brands is recalling its covered wood wagons because the paint on the wagons, the plastic handles and the red plastic cover contain levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed.

The wagons were sold at Montgomery Ward's and Ginny's catalogs and online from September to October.

Consumers should take the wagons away from children and return them for a full refund. Retailers are contacting known purchasers directly and providing pre-paid shipping labels and return instructions. Consumers will receive a full refund once the recalled product is returned.

For more information, contact Colony Brands at 800-991-4442.

Native Creation is recalling its small wool sweaters because the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed.

The sweaters were sold for children in sizes 0 to 8 and have a hood attached, zipper along the front and draw strings. They were sold at Native Creation from December 2020 to January 2021.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. Consumers should take the sweater away from children and contact the company at 206-499-3301 for a full refund.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

