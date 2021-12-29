Recall Roundup: More salad mixes recalled over listeria concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced more salad mix recalls in the last week connected to larger investigations over listeria contamination and outbreaks.

The FDA originally reported a recall from Fresh Express last week, which the administration expanded this week to include more packages, including Bowl & Basket baby spinach and spring mixes, as well as Fresh Express chopped kit, America's Fresh and baby spinach products.

For a full list of the expanded Fresh Express products, visit the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase or call Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 to obtain a refund.

The FDA also reported that Dole Fresh Vegetables is also recalling its Dole-branded and private label packaged salads that were processed at a North Carolina and an Arizona processing facility due to possible listeria contamination.

Products subject to the recall have a product lot code beginning with either the letter "N" or "Y" in the upper right-hand corner of the package and will have a "best if used by" date between Nov. 30 and Jan. 8. Customers are urged to discard the product or call Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111.

Products from both facilities were shipped to Pennsylvania and other states, including New York, Maryland and Ohio. Affected products include those with the brand name Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature's Promise and Simply Nature.

For a full list of affected products and their UPC codes, check out the FDA's website.

Undeclared milk was behind the recall of two other food products in the last week.

Dream Pops is recalling four types of its "plant-based" Dream Pops Bites because of undeclared milk. The recall was initiated after a consumer report of an allergic reaction.

Affected products include the Vanilla Sky, Berry Dream, Birthday Cake and Cookie Dough flavors with best by dates between June 28, 2022, and Oct. 21, 2022. For UPC codes, check out the FDA's website.

Consumers who purchased the products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Seviroli Foods Inc., is recalling its Aplenty rotini with plant-based bolognese meal kit also due to undeclared milk. The product was sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and distributed throughout the country.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Seviroli Foods products containing milk were inadvertently packaged with the meal kit packaging. No illnesses or incidents have been reported to date.

The affected product has an item number of 19759 and sell by date of either May 28, June 10 or June 11, 2022.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact the company at 516-222-6220.

Undeclared tree nuts/pecans was behind a recall from Dianne's Fine Desserts. The company is recalling 1,480 trays of its Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies because the packages actually had the company's turtle brownies, which has pecans.

The product was distributed through Gordon Food Services in five states, including Pennsylvania and Ohio. The affected lot is 6Z1L24. Customers who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls this past week, including one product that has resulted in at least one death.

Royal Sovereign is recalling its Royal Centurian portable air conditioners because a faulty drain motor can ignite the plastic enclosure, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 11 reports of the air conditioners catching fire or smoking, resulting in more than $1 million in property damage, as well as two injuries and one death due to smoke inhalation. The injuries and death came from one incident in 2016 involving a woman and two children.

The air conditioners were sold online at Amazon and in Sears, Costco, Home Depot, BJ's Wholesale Club and Best Buy stores from March 2008 to August 2014. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the air conditioners, unplug them and follow instructions at www.Recall-PAC3012.com for properly severing the electrical cord to render the unit unusable. Consumers can then contact the company at 833-947-3699 for a pro-rated refund based on the age of the product.

A 2-year-old child's death in 2018 is connected with a recent recall from Angel Line over its bunk beds with angled ladders. The company is recalling the beds because the metal hook fastening the ladder can move away or detach when the ladder is lifted, causing the gap between the ladder step and bed frame to open wider and pose entrapment and strangulation hazards.

The commission reported that the infant died in May 2018 after being found unresponsive in the gap in the bunk bed ladder.

Three models of the bunk beds are included in the recall: Fremont, Creston and Brandon. For model numbers, check out the commission's website.

The bunk beds were sold online at Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair from March 2016 to June 2021.

Consumers should stop using the bunk beds and contact the company at 844-542-0694 for a free repair kit with brackets to reinforce the ladder.

Big Game Treestands is recalling its Captain Hang-on treestand because the crimps of the plastic-coated cables can slip during use, causing the standing platform to release and pose a fall and injury hazard.

The company has received 10 reports of cables releasing and causing consumers to fall, including two reported injuries. The treestands were sold nationwide at Dick's Sporting Goods and other outdoors stores from August to October.

Consumers should stop using the treestands and contact the company at 877-343-8211 to receive either replacement cables or to return it for a full refund.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.