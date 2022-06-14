Recall Roundup: More peanut butter products recalled

More peanut butter products associated with J.M. Smucker's recall of Jif peanut butter due to salmonella concerns is still resulting in more recalls of products that used Jif as a source.

Of the latest recalls, one affects products nationwide. Prairie City Bakery is recalling lots of its peanut butter chocolate chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, which contains Jif peanut butter. No illnesses have been reported to date over Prairie City Bakery's recall.

The recall affects about 50,000 individually wrapped cakes sold in 2-ounce packages and in 10 packs that were sold at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide. For lot codes, best by dates and UPC information, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

The recalled product should not be consumed or handled outside of its package. Consumers can dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase.

The FDA also announced this past week a number of drugs recalled over microbial concerns.

Buzzagogo Inc. is recalling one lot of its Allergy Bee Gone for Kids nasal swab remedy because FDA testing found some products contained elevated levels of yeast and mold and may contain the bacteria bacillus cereus.

Immunocompromised patients are most at risk of developing life-threatening infections, while healthy patients may see other less severe infections, which are more readily responsive to treatment. To date, the company has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns.

The product is used to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for topical nasal application. The affected lot is 2006491 with an expiration date of August 2024 and UPC of 860002022116.

The product was distributed nationwide through retail stores and online at Amazon and the company website. Consumers can contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund or call 800-963-2861.

Green Pharmaceuticals is recalling its SnoreStop nasal spray because FDA testing found the product had microbial contamination identified as the microorganism providencia rettgeri.

The FDA said the microorganism is rarely associated with human illnesses, but can cause severe or life-threatening events in immunocompromised people. The product is used as a nasal spray to help stop or reduce symptoms of non-apneic snoring.

The affected spray lot has stickers with 2372 and 21222 printed on it. It is sold in 9 milliliter bottles. Consumers can call the company at 805-388-0600, and the product can be returned to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced two toys are being recalled over their dangers to children.

Jungle Jumparoo is recalling its children's toys because the yellow poles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. No incidents have been reported.

The recall involves the toys that have a blue metal base, black rubber tube and two blue, green, red and yellow vertical metal poles to hold onto when jumping. They were sold online at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fun and Function, JungleJump and Wayfair from November 2018 to March 2019.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 888-980-5867 for information on how to properly dispose of the yellow poles and receive free replacement poles, including shipping.

The Manhattan Toy Company is recalling it activity loops because the tubes on the toys can detach from the base, releasing small plastic rings and posing a choking hazard to children. The company has received three reports of the tubes detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The recalled activity loops have model number 215210 and lot codes EAN or FCN. They were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online on the company's website from June 2021 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the toys and return them for a full refund at either the place of purchase or by contacting the company directly at 800-541-1345.

The commission also reported in the last week that Nautilus is recalling its treadmills because they can start on their own, posing a fall hazard. The company has received 21 reports of the treadmills self-starting, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the treadmills with model numbers T616 and T618. For serial number ranges, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. They were sold at Best Buy, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at the company's website and Amazon from April 2021 to November 2021.

Consumers should stop using the treadmills and contact the company at 800-266-2108 to receive a free USB flash drive with a software upgrade and installation instructions.

Brompton is recalling is electric folding bicycles because the mudguard can cause the wheel to lock up if an object gets caught in it, leading to sudden deceleration and posing a crash hazard.

The company has received 10 reports of faulty mudguards, resulting in nine injuries, including head and facial impact, broken bones, shoulder dislocation, bruising and chipped teeth. These reports include two reports of hospitalizations.

The recalled models are the M2L, H2L, M6L and H6L. They were sold at Brompton bicycle retailers and online from May 2019 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact an authorized dealer for a free repair. For more information, call Brompton at 800-578-6785.

Spirit Halloween is recalling its 48-inch black lights because the bulb in the fixture can pop, flash and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The company has received seven reports of bulbs popping and catching on fire or smoking, including one mild burn injury.

The recall involves the 4-foot black light fixture and bulb with model number LT-B48P and SKU number of 01536721. They were sold at Spirit Halloween stores and online from August 2021 to November 2021.

Consumers should stop using the fixture and contact Spirit Halloween at 866-586-0155 for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the date code to the company, and then they will receive a refund and instructions on how to dispose of it.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

