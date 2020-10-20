Recall Roundup: More parsley recalled over salmonella

More parsley is being recalled in connection with an investigation into salmonella contamination by High Quality Organics.
A portion of HQO's lot of parsley that was found to be potentially contaminated with salmonella was supplied to Red Monkey Foods Inc., which announced last week that it is recalling select organic parsley and herbes de provence, stemming from the issue.
Red Monkey Inc., said there have been no consumer complaints related to the recall.
The recall affects products with retail packages weighing 0.3 to 0.65 ounces. Affected products include Cost Plus World, Great Value, O Organics and Full Circle parsley and herbes de provence. For item numbers and best by dates, check out the FDA website at www.fda.gov.
Customers who have purchased the products are urged not to use them and to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Hadson (Toko) Trading Company Inc., is recalling its 28.2-ounce bags of Eishindo jelly cups (50 count) due to the product being a potential choking hazard. The FDA said small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children.
The recalled jelly cups were distributed nationwide in retail food stores and are sold in large, clear bags of 50 cups with a UPC code of 4970481000034 and product code E007.
No incidents of children choking have been reported to date, in connection with this product.
Support Local Journalism
Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced two recalls last week, including one from Sales BSD Inc.
Sales BSD is recalling its Homerygardens 4-outlet indoor and outdoor extension cord splitters because the wire size cannot handle the appropriate amp load and lacks protective features, which poses a fire hazard.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The 6-foot cords were sold online at Amazon and Walmart from March 2019 to August 2020.
Consumers should stop using the extension cords and contact the company at 866-966-0606 to return the product for a full refund. Shipping and handling will be at no cost to consumers.
Peloton is recalling its PR70P clip-in pedals that were fitted on Peloton bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016 because the pedals can break during use, causing laceration injuries.
The company has received 120 consumer reports of pedals breaking, including 16 reports of leg injuries. Five of the injuries required medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg.
The pedals were first-generation pedals fitted to Peloton bikes, and the company has recommended that consumers replace pedals annually.
Consumers should stop using the bikes fitted with the original clip-in pedals. Peloton is notifying all affected customers directly on how to receive free replacement pedals, along with instructions for self-installation. For more information, call 844-410-0141.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.