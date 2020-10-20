Recall Roundup: More parsley recalled over salmonella

The recalled jelly cups were distributed nationwide in retail food stores and are sold in large, clear bags of 50 cups with a UPC code of 4970481000034 and product code E007.

No incidents of children choking have been reported to date, in connection with this product.

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced two recalls last week, including one from Sales BSD Inc.

Sales BSD is recalling its Homerygardens 4-outlet indoor and outdoor extension cord splitters because the wire size cannot handle the appropriate amp load and lacks protective features, which poses a fire hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The 6-foot cords were sold online at Amazon and Walmart from March 2019 to August 2020.

Consumers should stop using the extension cords and contact the company at 866-966-0606 to return the product for a full refund. Shipping and handling will be at no cost to consumers.