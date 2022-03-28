Recall Roundup: More magnets recalled over danger to children

For the second week in a row, more magnet sets are being recalled over the danger they pose to young children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that tonies is recalling its magnet blocks because high-powered magnets when swallowed in pairs or more can attract to each other in the digestive system and becoming lodged. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockages of the intestines, as well as infection and blood poisoning.

The company has only received one report of its magnets detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the company's wooden blocks with magnets inside. Only the company's Blocks Marine Life, Blocks Invention and Innovation and Blocks Gentle Giant Dinos are being recalled. They were sold in sets of four on the company's website from November 2021 to December 2021.

Consumers should stop using the blocks and contact the company at 877-397-7898 for instructions on returning the blocks for a full refund. Those who return the product will receive a full refund of the initial form of payment, as well as an additional $14.99 coupon for use on the tonies website.

A number of bicycle-related recalls were also announced in the last week.

Commencal Corp. is recalling its Ramones 14-inch bicycles because it fails to meet the federal regulations requiring bicycles with seat heights at or below 25 inches to be equipped with foot brakes. These bicycles are only equipped with hand brakes and can pose a crash hazard and risk of injury to young children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the single-speed bicycles sold between 2015-2021. The bicycles were sold on the company's website from December 2014 to March 2021. Consumers should take the bicycles away from children and contact the company at 844-884-9085 for a free repair kit.

Segway is recalling its Ninebot children's bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with positional stability and retention system requirements, posing a risk of head injury. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the helmets sold in orange/white exterior in an extra-small size and has model number NB-410 printed on the side. The helmets were sold at Best Buy and other retailers nationwide, as well as online at Segway and Amazon from December 2020 to May 2021.

Consumers should stop using the helmets and return them to Segway for a full refund. For more information, contact Segway at 888-523-5583.

Sakar is recalling its Dimensions bluetooth speaker helmets because the helmets also do not comply with federal safety standards, posing a risk of a head injury in a fall. The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

The recall affects the helmets with Item number ACTGEAR-238BTS on a white label. The helmets were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from July 2020 to January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets and contact the company at 800-592-9541 for instructions on receiving a free replacement helmet. Consumers should not return the helmets to Walmart.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced this past week that SunTree Snack Foods LLC is recalling its Good & Gather dried sweetened strawberries because the product has undeclared sulfites. Those with a sulfite allergy may suffer an allergic reaction.

The packages were sold at Target in 4-ounce packages and have best by dates between Sept. 1, 2022, and Oct. 14, 2022. No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after sampling found the ingredient missing on the label.

For lot code and UPC information, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.