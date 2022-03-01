Recall Roundup: More deodorant sprays recalled over benzene

Another batch of deodorant and antiperspirant sprays are being recalled over higher than expected levels of the carcinogen benzene.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that TCP Hot Acquisition LLC doing business as HRB Brands is recalling all lot numbers with expiration dates on or before August 2023 of the Sure and Brut aerosol sprays. For affected UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

The FDA said the products are packaged in aerosol cans that had unexpected levels of benzene in the propellant. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally or through the skin and result in cancers, including leukemia and blood disorders. To date, no reports of adverse events related to the recall have been reported.

Consumers with questions can call TCP Hot Acquisition LLC at 1-866-615-0976.

The risk of salmonella was behind a recall from Vadilal Industries Inc. The company is recalling two batches of its frozen custard Apple Pulp. The recall was initiated after FDA received a complaint regarding five illnesses and after sampling revealed the presence of salmonella.

The product was distributed nationwide in 35.27-ounce packets that have best before dates of September 2023 and UPC of 8901777282168. Customers should discontinue use and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Lehi Valley Trading Company is recalling packages of yogurt raisins over undeclared peanuts. The company said the recall was initiated after it was discovered equipment used to package the product may have come in contact with peanut allergens.

Affected products include Snack-Worthy's 10-ounce yogurt raisins, Woody's Smokehouse 12.3-ounce yogurt raisins, and Texas Best Smokehouse 8-ounce yogurt raisins. For UPC codes and best by dates, check out the FDA's website.

Customers who have purchased the raisins should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A number of fire hazards have led to the recall of multiple consumer products in the last two weeks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Viking Range is recalling its 5 Series freestanding gas ranges because the rigid gas tubing can separate at the joint to the bake, broil and griddle burners, posing a risk of a gas leak. The recall involves the gas ranges (models VGR and VGIC) manufactured between Aug. 10 and Dec. 1, 2021. For serial number date codes, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The gas ranges would have been sold at Best Buy and other stores nationwide.

Consumers should stop using the bake, broil and griddle functions to avoid a risk of a gas leak and contact the company at 888-566-2512 to arrange for a free repair by an authorized service provider. Consumers can continue to use only the top surface burners on the range.

Anthropologie is recalling its Anecdote Autumn glass candles because the double wick candles can achieve higher than usual flames, causing the glass container to break apart and posing fire and laceration hazards.

The company has received nine reports of the candles cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The candles were sold at Anthropologie stores and online from July 2021 to December 2021. Consumers should stop using the candles and return it to a store. For those who can't return them, visit www.anthropologie.com/recall for details.

Marshalls is recalling its Festive Lights Hanukkah menorahs because they can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles. The company has received three reports of the menorahs burning or catching fire, though no injuries or property damage have been reported.

The menorahs were sold in the shape of a llama, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, T-rex, castle, rainbow, rainbow platform and emojis. They were sold at Marshalls, Home Goods and Homesense stores from November 2021 to January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the menorahs and return them to any Marshalls, Home Goods and Homesense stores for either a choice of a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.

Husqvarna is recalling its Automower 435X and 535 all-wheel drive robotic lawnmowers because the lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire risk. The company has had five reports of batteries overheating, including two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

The lawnmowers were sold at Husqvarna dealers nationwide and online from March 2020 to July 2021. Consumers should stop using the mowers and download the free software update the company is pushing to recalled units. Consumers with units with more than 1,200 charging cycles will also receive a free replacement battery. For more information, call 877-257-6921.

BrushX is recalling its hot air brushes because the brushes do not have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to the user if it falls into water when plugged in. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer (BrushX One) and the BrushX Gen.2 hot air brushes sold in black and black/pink color combinations. They were sold online at MyBrushX.com from April 2020 to August 2021.

Consumers should stop using the brushes, destroy them by unplugging the unit and cutting the cord and emailing a photo of the destroyed product to BrushX at replacement@mybrushx.com to receive a free, upgraded replacement product.

