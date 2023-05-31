Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A number of food items that had the wrong product inside the packaging are being recalled over dangers they may pose to people with certain allergies.

Flower Foods Inc. is recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes because some of the packages contain the company’s Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes. The packages have an “enjoy by” date of June 5, 2023, and UPC of 025600002254.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered the wrong item in the packaging, which does not warn consumers of peanuts. No related illnesses have been reported.

Those who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

T.W. Garner Food Co. is recalling about 50,000 bottles of its 12-ounce Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce because the bottles may actually contain the company’s Extra Mild Wing Sauce, which contains soy.

The affected product has a best if used by date of Dec. 6, 2023. No illnesses have been reported.

The recall was initiated after a customer complaint, and the company reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the error was caused by the wrong label being applied during a portion of the production run. The product was shipped to a number of retail stores, including those in Pennsylvania and New York.

Those who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

ASK Foods Inc. is recalling its 30-ounce containers of Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad because the product was partially packaged with a side label for macaroni salad.

The recalled pasta salad was only sold at Wegmans stores in Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. Because the side label is for macaroni salad, the pasta salad ingredient label does not show a milk allergen.

The issue was discovered by store personnel. No illnesses have been reported. Customers who purchased the pasta salad can return it to Wegmans for a full refund.

Worries over more unlabeled ingredients is also behind a recall from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. The ice cream company is recalling 4,000 14-ounce pints of its Brown Sugar Chunk product because it contains walnuts that are not on the ingredient label.

The product was distributed nationally to retail stores and has a best by date of April 12, 2025, and lot number of 23P102.

The recall was initiated after a consumer complaint. Those who have purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a number of recalls that could pose a danger to children.

Juratoys is recalling its Janod Sweet Cocoon activity tables because the table contains a silver metal bell that can detach from its metal arch, posing a choking hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The activity table is for children 12 months and older and were sold at Nordstrom and Crate and Barrel stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon from February 2020 to December 2022.

Consumers should stop using the tables and contact the company at 833-705-8728 for a free repair kit.

Bunch Bikes is recalling its Preschool electric bicycles because the paint on the bikes contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. No incidents have been reported.

The recall involves the front-loading electric cargo tricycle that seats up to six children on bench-style seats and are painted with a yellow exterior and black interior. They were sold online at Bunch Bikes from April 2020 to December 2022.

Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the company at 940-536-0597 for free replacement wood panels.

The Good and the Beautiful is recalling its Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards because the whiteboard can become detached, exposing sharp edges and posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received four reports of the boxes detaching, each resulting in minor lacerations, according to the FDA.

The boxes were sold online at the Good and the Beautiful from August 2021 to November 2022.

Consumers should take the whiteboards away from children, discard them and contact the company at 800-627-3097 to receive a free nonmetallic replacement.