Recall Roundup: Mispackaged cookies sold at Target

Undeclared potential allergens were behind two recent food recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

J&M Foods is recalling a select number of Lavender Shortbread Cookies that were erroneously packaged with chocolate chip cookies. With the switch, the ingredient label does not indicate soy or eggs in the product, which could result in an allergic reaction. To date, there have been no reported illnesses.

The recalled product was sold in 7-ounce packages with best by date of April 18, 2023 and UPC of 085239286098. The product was distributed nationally at Target.

The company became aware of the issue after a consumer complaint. Consumers who purchased the product can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680 or J&M Foods at 1-800-264-2278 for a refund.

Natreve is recalling batches of its Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor because it contains trace amounts of undeclared milk due to an external manufacturing production error, according to the FDA.

The issue is isolated to two batches with lot codes of 46359 and 46360 with best before dates of February 2025. The powder came in 10 servings (13.1 ounces) or 18 servings (1.47 pounds).

One illness has been reported to date, according to the company. The FDA said a whey-derived flavoring ingredient was inadvertently used in the blend, and whey is derived from milk and may trigger an allergy.

Those who purchased the products can return them to the store for a full refund, and consumers can also email quality@natreve.com to request a refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that ShelterLogic is offering new assembly instructions on the RIO-branded swinging hammock chairs because the improper insertion of pins can cause the chair's legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received 24 reports of incidents that resulted in injuries such as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions and abrasions.

The chairs were sold with or without a drink holder in gray, navy, blue, red and camouflage at Costco, Lowe's, Tractor Supply Company and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Camping World, Costco, Lowe's and Walmart from January 2020 to June 2022.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact the company at 888-635-3359 to receive new instructions on how to properly assemble the chair.

Samson International is recalling its Universal Broadmore Cayden Gentleman's 9-drawer chests because the chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. The company has received one tip-over incident report involving a 10-year-old child.

The chests have a model/item number of M71C3180 and were sold exclusively at Costco nationwide and online from December 2019 to April 2020.

Consumers should stop using the chests if they are not anchored to the wall and contact the company at 800-357-0701 for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Samson will provide free in-home installation of the restraint kit upon request. Consumers can also return it to any Costco for a full refund.

Deere & Company is recalling its John Deere X380 and X390 lawn tractors because the wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion. The company has received three reports of the tractor not braking properly, including one minor injury resulting in bruises and abrasions.

For serial number ranges of affected models, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. Affected models were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide and online from April 2022 to May 2022.

Consumers should stop using the lawn tractors and contact an authorized dealer for a free repair.

The commission also reported that Scholastic is recalling its Shake Look Touch books because the pom poms on the book can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. The company has received two reports of the pom poms detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the book that was sold at bookstores, big box stores and other stores nationwide and online at Barnes & Noble, Home Goods and Books-A-Million from January 2020 to April 2022.

Consumers should take the book away from young children and cut the pom poms off the book. Consumers can receive a $10 gift card as a refund by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/slt, submitting a picture of the book with removed pom poms and affirming that the pom poms will be disposed of.