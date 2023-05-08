Ceramicware cups sold with Del Maguey Vida de Muertos mezcal are being recalled over leachable lead.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the cups, or copitas, may exceed the FDA's guidance for levels of leachable lead. To date, no complaints of illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The copitas were distributed free-of-charge to consumers at retail locations and tastings across the country. They were also included in value-added packs sold at stores since October 2022 that included a 750-milliliter mezcal bottle and four copitas.

The cup is made of red clay with applied enamel on the surface that holds the liquid inside. Consumers should discard the copitas or email consumercare@delmaguey.zendesk.com to receive new copitas or with questions.

Family Dollar is recalling Advil products that were stored and shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, because they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

The company said it is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illnesses. Products include Advil's 200mg tablet and caplets, Dual Action and Liquid Gel tablets and minis. For a full list and SKU, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Customers can return the products to the Family Dollar store where they purchased it, even without a receipt.

Lancaster Foods is recalling a limited quantity of three green products that have already expired but were sold under the Giant, Robinson Fresh and Lancaster brands. The items were kale, spinach and collard greens produced at the company's Jessup, Maryland facility.

The FDA said there is a possible health risk from listeria associated with the product after a bag of chopped kale with best if used by date of May 1 tested positive for listeria.

For a full list of affected products and best if used by dates, check out the FDA's website. The only Giant brands included in the recall are the 12-ounce and 8-ounce bags of curly leaf spinach with a best if used by date of April 29, and the 8 and 16-ounce bags of collard greens with a May 1 best if used by date.

Consumers may still have the products in their refrigerators and urged to discard them. Consumers with questions can call Lancaster Foods Customer Service at 877-844-3441.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls in the last week, including one from Walker Edison Furniture. The company is recalling its twin bunk beds because the wooden slats can break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards.

The company has received 14 reports of incidents, including one report of minor injuries.

The bunk beds were sold online at Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 to February 2022. For a full list of model names, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov.

Consumers should stop using the beds and contact the company at 877-203-2917 to receive a free repair kit with 12 wooden slats and new instructions.

ODL is recalling its severe weather doorglass inserts because under severe weather conditions, such as hurricanes, the adhesive bond holding the insert can become separated from the door, causing risk of injury and property damage. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The inserts were sold at Home Depot and Lowe's nationwide and online from May 2022 to February 2023. For model numbers, check out the commission's website. Date codes for affected products are May 1, 2022, to Dec. 6, 2022.

Consumers should contact the company at 800-221-2839 to arrange for a free repair from a qualified technician. The insert will be repaired or replaced free of charge.

Berkshire Innovations is recalling its Sahara folding food dehydrators because the heater fan can fail, causing the components to overheat and catch fire.

The company has received 15 reports of the dehydrators overheating, though no injuries or property damage have been reported.

For model numbers, production codes and serial numbers, check out the commission's website. The dehydrators were sold online at Brod and Taylor, Amazon, William-Sonoma and Pleasant Hill Grain from July 2022 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the product, remove the polyester air filter and contact the company at 800-768-7064 for a free repair. The repair will consist of replacing the air filter with a non-flammable metal screen air filter.

CultureFly is recalling its LOL Surprise trick-or-treat subscription boxes with metal doll pins because the paint on the children's pins contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The pins were sold online at The LOL Surprise Box and Amazon from October 2021 to December 2021. Consumers should take the pins away from children and contact the company at 866-540-3010 for a $10 refund. Consumers will receive an email with instructions to return or dispose of the pins.