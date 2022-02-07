Recall Roundup: Mexican candy recalled over lead

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a number of recalls in the last week, including a Mexican candy sold across the country that may be contaminated with lead.

El Chavito Inc. is recalling all lots of its Saladitos dried salted plums and Saladitos Enchilados salted plums with chili because of possible lead contamination. Symptoms to lead exposure include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, seizures, delirium or coma.

The products sold in 1.7-ounce packages were distributed nationwide and sold online on El Chavito's website from Jan. 9, 2019, to Feb. 2, 2022.

There have been no reports of illnesses to date, and customers who purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, email info@chavitomexcandy.com.

A&E Corrales LLC is also recalling its Saladitos dried salted plums with chili because of possible lead contamination. This product was distributed nationwide through retail stores and online at Amazon and the company website from Aug. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31.

The affected product was sold in 1-pound bags with UPC of 0661799748162. There have been no reports of illnesses to date.

Customers who have purchased the product should return it to the company or dispose of it.

Golden Medal Mushrooms Inc. is recalling all cases of its 7.05-ounce packages of enoki mushrooms with lot number 300511 because of possible listeria contamination.

The FDA said the product was distributed directly in Chicago in January before being further distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The mushrooms are packaged in vacuum-sealed plastic packaging and is a "product of China" with no English translation on the label. There are no business names or addresses printed on the packages.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but the potential contamination was found after routing testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Customers who have purchased the product should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 323-720-9126.

Undeclared egg is behind the recall of Conagra Brands' Wish Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings. There have been no reports of illnesses related to consumption of the product.

Affected dressings were sold in 15-ounce and 24-ounce bottles and have best by dates between Nov. 9, 2022, and Feb. 11, 2023.

For more information, call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of recalls, including a toy with a choking hazard.

Games Workshop is recalling its Koyo Bounca the Squig limited edition plush toy because the pom-poms can detach, posing a choking hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The plush toy was sold at Games Workshop and Warhammer stores nationwide from October 2021 to November.

Consumers should take the toys away from young children and return it to a store for a full refund.

D&D Technologies is recalling its SureClose Readyfit 180-degree hinge-closer sets because the hinge-closers can malfunction and not fully self-close pool gates when installed. This can lead to unintended access to pools by children.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The hinge-closer sets have model numbers 74108333T and 74108335T and were sold at fence and gate contractors, distributors and gate manufacturers nationwide and online from March 2020 to July 2021.

Consumers should stop using the hinge-closures and secure access to areas where gates are used until they have been replaced. Contact the company at 800-716-0888 to receive either a full refund or to schedule a replacement at no cost.

Rooms to Go is recalling its River Street five-drawer chests over a tip-over hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The chests were sold in mocha and graphite colors with SKU numbers of 32624252 or 32624238. They were sold at Rooms to Go stores and online from February 2019 to October 2021.

Consumers should stop using the chests and contact the company at 855-688-0919 for a free in-home repair by trained technicians, free replacement or a full refund of the purchase price in the form of store credit.

