A number of meat products were recalled in the last week over the presence of extraneous material.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported that Conagra Brands Inc. is recalling about 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips that may have pieces of plastic.

The recall is for Banquet chicken strips meal that was sold in 8.9-ounce packages with best if used by dates of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 7, 2025.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint, which involved an oral injury after consuming the product.

Consumers who have purchased the frozen meal should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The inspection service also reported that Hillshire Brands Co. is recalling about 15,000 pounds of blended meat and poultry sausage because they may contain bone fragments.

The recall involves the Hillshire Farm smoked sausage made with pork, turkey and beef sold in 14-ounce cryovac packages with a use-by date of Nov. 11, 2023. The meat was sold in retail stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Virginia.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint, and the inspection service also received a consumer complaint about the issue. There has also been report of one oral injury associated with consuming the product.

Consumers should throw out the sausages or return them to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Weis Markets is recalling containers of its brownie Moose Tracks ice cream because the product may contain undeclared egg.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product may contain trace amounts of egg due to processing on shared equipment. There have been no reported illnesses.

The ice cream was packaged in containers with a UPC of 041497-01194 and includes all sell-by dates. Customers who have purchased the product can return it to Weis for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Electrolux Group is recalling Frigidaire stainless steel gas cooktops because of a risk of a gas leak.

The commission said the plastic control knobs on the cooktop can crack or break during use, which could lead to gas leaks and a fire hazard. The company has received 63 reports of the control knobs cracking, including one injury from a gas leak and one report of fire.

The recall involves the 30-inch four-burner gas cooktops and the 36-inch five-burner cooktops. For model numbers and serial numbers, check out the commission's website at cpsc.gov. The cooktops were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot and other appliance stores nationwide between March 2016 and April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the cooktops and contact the company at 800-314-3998 for a free set of replacement knobs.

Tomy is recalling its Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs because the bolt used to secure the chair to the pedestal base can become loose and cause it to detach, posing a fall hazard.

The company has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including 24 falls that resulted in 11 injuries, such as bruising or scratches.

For model numbers, check out the commission's website. Recalled products were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys 'R' Us and other stores, as well as online at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond from 2008 to 2017.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact the company at 866-725-4407 for a free repair kit.

Prime-Line is recalling its glass doorknobs because they can crack and separate from the assembly, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received five reports of the doorknobs breaking and causing laceration injuries requiring stitches.

For model numbers, check out the commission's website. The doorknobs were sold under the Defender Security, Gate-House and Reliabilt brand names. They were sold at home improvement stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Wayfair from February 2022 to April 2023.

Consumers should stop using the doorknobs and contact the company at 800-729-6123 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.