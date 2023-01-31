Recall Roundup: Meat, sausage products recalled over listeria

A company is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of meat products due to listeria concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced this week that Daniele International LLC is recalling ready-to-eat sausage products that were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25. They were shipped to retail locations between Dec. 23 to Jan. 17.

Affected products include 6-ounce trays of Frederik's by Meijer Spanish Style charcuterie sampler tray and Boar's Head charcuterie trio; 7-ounce trays of Colameco's Primo Naturale Genoa uncured salami and black pepper uncured salami; 1-pound trays of Del Duca trio meats; and 12-ounce trays of Gourmet Selection sopressata, capocollo and hard salame.

Most have sell-by dates between April and May. For exact sell-by dates and item names, check out the USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

The department said the problem was discovered after routine inspection found listeria on surfaces in which the product came into contact. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For more information, call the company at 401-568-6228.

A food only available at IKEA stores is being recalled over the presence of a metal object.

Almondy is recalling its chocolate cake with Daim because a metal object was found in a cake. The recall is isolated to 14.01-ounce packages sold at IKEA stores with a best before date of Nov. 18, 2023.

Those who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund or contact the company at almondy.com.

Sovos Brands Intermediate Inc. is recalling a limited number of 16-ounce jars of Rao's Made for Home slow simmered soup chicken & gnocchi because the jars may actually contain vegetable minestrone, which is dark red and contains egg, which is not on the ingredient label.

The recalled jars were sold between Dec. 8 and Jan. 27 in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland. It will have a best by date of Nov. 15, 2024. For code dates and UPCs, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

No illnesses or complaints have been reported to date, according to the company. The recall was initiated after it was discovered the soup was mistakenly labeled.

Customers can return the soup to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Snack Innovations Inc. is recalling several batches of its Drizzilicious branded mini rice cake bites and drizzled popcorn products due to undeclared peanut residue.

The products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and online sites like Amazon. Affected products include those in birthday cake, cinnamon swirl, cookies & Cream, salted caramel and variety flavors. For best by dates, UPC codes and flavor lot codes, check out the FDA's website.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The company said the recall was initiated by one of its ingredient suppliers, which notified them of undeclared peanut residue in one of the sub-ingredients.

Consumers can return to the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said ZLINE is expanding its recall of gas ranges because of risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The company is recalling its gas range models of RG48, RGS-48 and RGB-48, which is in addition to the previously announced models of RG30 and RG36. The commission said the oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use.

The company has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention.

The gas ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, The Range Hood Stores and online at Best Buy, Build.com, Costco, Home Depot, Overstock and Wayfair between February 2019 and December 2022.

Consumers should stop using the oven compartment until the oven is repaired. Consumers may contact the company at 888-359-4482 to obtain a free in-home repair.