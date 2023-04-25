The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported that two companies are recalling meat products in the last week.

Weinstein Wholesale Meats Inc. is recalling about 2,100 pounds of raw ground beef burger products because they may be contain pieces of white neoprene or synthetic rubber. The problem was discovered after multiple consumers reported finding white "rubber-like" material in the patty during cooking preparation.

The patties were produced on March 14 and the product being recalled is the 10.7-ounce vacuum-sealed package containing two pieces of 100% grass-fed and finished beef burger patties, 85% lean with use and freeze by date of April 11. The items were shipped to an online distributor, which sold the product to consumers nationwide.

Those who have purchased the product are urged not to consume them and to throw them away or return to the place of purchase. Consumers can contact Pre Brands LLC at 844-773-3663 or email reachus@eatpre.com.

The USDA also reported that Alef Sausage Inc. is recalling about 61,500 pounds of its ready-to-eat halal meat and poultry sausage products because the labeling doesn't indicate that the product should be kept refrigerated, which could lead to mishandling by retailers and consumers.

The problem was discovered when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets notified the inspection service that the meat salami product was seen stored at non-refrigerated temperatures at a retail store in Brooklyn. An investigation revealed that other varieties of halal meat with the brand name "Sheikh" did not bear refrigeration instructions.

The affected products were produced and distributed on various dates from 2018 to April 2023. Products included in the recall are vacuum-sealed beef salami, Tashentskaya salami, beef cervelat, beef bologna, and Musulmanskaya lamb, premium salami and chicken premium.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with the product. These products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced a number of food recalls, including one from Kawasho Foods USA Inc. The company is recalling its Geisha medium shrimp sold in 4-ounce cans because of concerns the product was under-processed, which could lead to spoilage organisms or pathogens.

Kawasho announced an initial recall in February, but the expansion covers all lots of this product that was distributed to retailers in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, from December 2022 to April 2023.

The affected product has a UPC of 071140003909. No illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers should dispose of the product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, call 224-278-9935.

Lipari Foods is recalling a lot of its branded ground cumin tubs manufactured by International Food because of the potential presence of salmonella.

The product was discovered after a sample tested positive for salmonella. The product was distributed to retail stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, as a generic product with "Distributed by Lipari Foods" on the label. The affected product was sold in 6-ounce tubs with a best by date of September 2024 and lot code of 220914601.

Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase or call customer service with questions at 800-729-3354.

Dakota Style Foods Inc. is expanding a recall of its braided pretzels to include more products because they contain undeclared milk.

The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide, including Pennsylvania, and include the company's honey mustard, salt and vinegar and dill pickle Pretzel Kravings, pretzel twists, pretzels, braided pretzels and Pretzel Schticks. For best by dates, lot codes and UPCs, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. The pretzels were sold under the brands Dakota Style, Best Choice, Four Brothers, Gelson's, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, Price Chopper and Stadium Pretzels.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

EuroPharma Inc. is recalling its Terry Naturally BioActive vitamin B and EuroMedica Active B Complex, both in 60-count products, because they may contain undeclared milk, posing a risk of allergic reaction.

The products were distributed nationwide through retail stores, mail order and direct delivery. For lot codes and best by dates, check out the FDA's website.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered an ingredient used had undeclared milk. Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, call EuroPharma at 1-920-593-3729.