Recall Roundup: Mailboxes recalled over laceration hazard

Decorative Christmas mailboxes sold at Target are being recalled because of a laceration hazard involving the mail slot, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission reported that Target is recalling the Letters to Santa mailboxes because the mail slot of the mailbox can be sharp. Target has received nine reports of sharp mail slot openings and seven incidents of lacerations, three of which required medical attention.

The mailboxes were sold in red or white colors at Target stores and online from October to November. Consumers should stop using the mailbox and return it to any Target store for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.

GE Appliances issued a recall with the hopes of repairing free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges that pose a tip-over hazard.

The commission said the ranges can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and if the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects seven brand names: GE, GE Profile, Cafe, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley and Conservator. For model and serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The affected products were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores and online from May to July.

Consumers should contact GE Appliances at 877-247-9770 to schedule a free, in-home service call to inspect the range's anti-tip bracket. Consumers can continue to use the recalled ranges but are urged not to place any objects on the open oven door until it has been inspected.

Mark of Fifth Avenue is recalling its children's robes because they fail to meet the federal flammability standard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the Star Art in Linen-branded robes that were sold in seven colors and in six children's sizes. The robes were sold online at Amazon and Walmart from August 2019 to June 2021.

Consumers should contact the company at mofaproductsafety@gmail.com to receive a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers will be expected to cut the robes in half, take a photo of the garment and send an email with the photos.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently reported that Teligent Pharma Inc., is recalling two lots of its 50 ml lidocaine HCL topical solution USP 4% sold in a screw cap glass bottle because the product was found to be "super potent."

The FDA said use of a super potent product would result in a higher than intended lidocaine dose, which could lead to the development of local anesthetic systemic toxicity, depending on the duration of the treatment and specific patient. Toxicity could result in central nervous system reactions, including excitation and/or depression and more signs of cardiovascular toxicity, such as bradycardia, hypotension and even cardiovascular collapse.

The lot number of affected bottles are 15594 and 16345 with expiration dates of either May 2023 or January 2024.

Consumers who have purchased the product should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.