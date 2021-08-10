Recall Roundup: Lounge chairs pose amputation, laceration hazard

For the second week in a row, a consumer product poses an amputation hazard for consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Dollar General is recalling its True Living Sling Loungers that can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration or pinching hazard if a finger gets caught in the metal folding joints. The company has received three reports of the chairs collapsing that has resulted in amputations or lacerations.
The chairs were sold at Dollar General stores nationwide from January 2019 to September 2019 and have a UPC number of 430001047344.
Consumers should stop using the chairs, cut the fabric to render it unusable and contact Dollar General at 800-678-9258 to return the chairs for a full refund of the purchase price.
The commission also reported two more recalls that involve fire hazards.
New Widetech expanded its recall of dehumidifiers, which can overheat and catch fire. So far, the company is aware of 107 incidents of dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, which has resulted in about $17 million in total property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The dehumidifiers were sold under the brand names AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAir, Commercial Cool, Danby, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Haier, Honeywell, Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool and Whynter from February 2009 to August 2017 at Lowe's, Costco, Walmart, Menards and other retailers nationwide.
For model numbers affected by the recall, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers and contact New Widetech at 877-251-1512 for a refund, which will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.
LG Energy Solution Michigan is recalling its LG Chem RESU10H lithium-ion residential energy storage system batteries because the home batteries can overheat, posing a risk of fire and emission of harmful smoke. The company is recalling about 10,000 more units in a recall that was originally announced in December.
The company has received five reports of the lithium storage batteries smoking and catching fire, resulting in property damage and one injury.
The recall involves the batteries that were installed as part of a residential energy solar panel system. They are wall mounted and have a serial number that begins with R15563P3. They were sold at various distributors of solar energy storage systems nationwide.
Consumers should contact the company at 888-737-8104 to schedule a free replacement.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported that Nature's Sunshine is recalling certain lots of Love & Peas product over undeclared milk.
The company did notify affected consumers in April when it was first notified about the ingredient used in manufacturing, but it made the recent additional announcement in case any affected products remain in commerce.
The affected products of protein rich meal replacement was distributed between Dec. 22, 2020, and April 8, 2021, through direct-to-consumer online sales and through independent distributors and health food stores. For affected lot numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
For more information, call the company at 800-223-8225.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service this week announced that Serenade Foods is recalling about 59,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with salmonella.
The recall is connected to a June 2 health alert for frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products in which the service reminded consumers about proper handling and cooking of raw poultry products.
The affected products in the latest recall were produced on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 and include 5-ounce packages of Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, 5-ounce packages of Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, 10-ounce boxes of Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu, 5-ounce packages of Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Broccoli & Cheese and 5-ounce packages of Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu. For lot codes and best if used by dates, check out the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The inspection service had been working on an investigation into a multi-state outbreak of 28 salmonella cases in eight states, including New York. Unopened packages from an ill person's home had tested positive for the outbreak strain.
The inspection service notes that these products may appear ready-to-eat but should be cooked in an oven and not in a microwave or air fryer.
Consumers should throw the products away or return them to the place or purchase.
