Recall Roundup: Lounge chairs pose amputation, laceration hazard

For the second week in a row, a consumer product poses an amputation hazard for consumers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Dollar General is recalling its True Living Sling Loungers that can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration or pinching hazard if a finger gets caught in the metal folding joints. The company has received three reports of the chairs collapsing that has resulted in amputations or lacerations.

The chairs were sold at Dollar General stores nationwide from January 2019 to September 2019 and have a UPC number of 430001047344.

Consumers should stop using the chairs, cut the fabric to render it unusable and contact Dollar General at 800-678-9258 to return the chairs for a full refund of the purchase price.

The commission also reported two more recalls that involve fire hazards.

New Widetech expanded its recall of dehumidifiers, which can overheat and catch fire. So far, the company is aware of 107 incidents of dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, which has resulted in about $17 million in total property damage. No injuries have been reported.