Recall Roundup: Listeria, salmonella lead to food recalls

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that a number of food items were recalled in the last two weeks over listeria and salmonella concerns.

Cahill's Farm Cheese is recalling batches of specialty cheddar cheese due to the possible presence of listeria, which was picked up by routine testing. The company identified a single piece of equipment in its facility as a potential source of the issue, and the equipment was removed from the product line.

The recall involves 33 batches numbered consecutively in batch codes from 21109 to 21141. Products include 5-pound deli wheel of Original Irish Porter Cheese, Irish Whiskey Cheese and Wine Cheese, as well as 200-gram packages of Lidl Preferred Selection-Irish Stout Cheddar and Lidl Preferred Selection-Red Wine Cheddar.

No illnesses have been reported. Anyone who has purchased the cheese should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Give and Go Prepared Foods is recalling muffin products also over listeria concerns.