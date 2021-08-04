Recall Roundup: Listeria, salmonella lead to food recalls

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that a number of food items were recalled in the last two weeks over listeria and salmonella concerns.
Cahill's Farm Cheese is recalling batches of specialty cheddar cheese due to the possible presence of listeria, which was picked up by routine testing. The company identified a single piece of equipment in its facility as a potential source of the issue, and the equipment was removed from the product line.
The recall involves 33 batches numbered consecutively in batch codes from 21109 to 21141. Products include 5-pound deli wheel of Original Irish Porter Cheese, Irish Whiskey Cheese and Wine Cheese, as well as 200-gram packages of Lidl Preferred Selection-Irish Stout Cheddar and Lidl Preferred Selection-Red Wine Cheddar.
No illnesses have been reported. Anyone who has purchased the cheese should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Give and Go Prepared Foods is recalling muffin products also over listeria concerns.
The recall includes blueberry, chocolate and banana nut muffins sold under the brands Uncle Wally's, the Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside. For a full list of affected products and their UPC and lot codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported. Consumers should dispose of the products and can provide the lot code to the company by calling 1-844-366-1171.
Old Souls Farms LLC is recalling greenhouse products over listeria concerns. Products include arugula, basil, finstar, green bibb, romaine and spring mix.
The company said its bulk product has been affected by the recall, with sizes ranging from 1 to 25 pounds sold in clear bags. For affected lot dates, check out the FDA website.
Clamshell products were also recalled, ranging from 1 ounces to 4 ounces to 5 ounces. No illnesses have been reported.
The company said a routine facility test found the listeria in rainwater holding tanks at the greenhouse facility, and a positive test was also received from a customer who received a contaminated basil product.
Salmonella was behind a recall from Grimmway Farms. The company is recalling certain carrot products over possible contamination.
A routine, internal test found the contamination, though no illnesses have been linked to the recall.
Among the products included in the recall are organic cut and peeled baby carrots, premium petite carrots, shredded carrots, peeled baby-cut carrots and baby rainbow carrots that were sold under brands of Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Grimmway Farms and O Organics.
For UPC numbers and best-if-used-by dates, check out the FDA's website.
Consumers should destroy or discard the products and may call 1-800-301-3101 for more information.
McCormick & Co. Inc., is recalling its Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to possible salmonella contamination.
The potential risk was found during FDA routine testing of products that were shipped to a number of states between June 20 and July 21, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia.
The affected products include the 1.31-ounce and 2.25-ounce bottles of Perfect Pinch Italian seasoning, the 1.75-pound bottle of Culinary Italian seasoning and 153-gram bottle of ranch seasoning.
For UPC numbers and affected date codes, check out the FDA's website.
Consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container. They can contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 for a replacement or a full refund.
