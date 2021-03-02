Recall Roundup: Listeria concerns lead to recalls of taco dips, soft cheeses

Concerns over listeria contamination led to recent food recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA reported that J&J Distributing is recalling multiple taco dip products after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes in a utensil used to produce the products.
No illnesses have been reported to date, but listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, in addition to short-term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Among the products recall are Haug's taco tray and mini 7-layer dip tray, Fresh Thyme's taco dip, Caribou's turkey sandwich, Kwik Trip's taco dip, Earthgrown's mini taco dip and Tastebuds' taco platter and taco dip. Most of the products have a code date of March 3. For affected UPC numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Customers who have purchased the products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
An outbreak of listeria that as of Feb. 27 has infected 10 people in four states, according to the Centers for Disease Control, resulted in a recall of soft cheeses from El Abuelito Cheese. The company is recalling its Queso Fresco (fresh, soft cheese), Quesillo (Oaxaca, string cheese) and Requeson (ricotta) products due to the listeria outbreak.
All soft cheese products have sell by dates through March 28, the string cheese products have sell by dates through April 16 and ricotta products have sell by dates through March 14. The only products in the recall that were sold in Pennsylvania were the El Abuelito Cheese brand, though the Rio Grande brand was sold in Virginia and Maryland, and Rio Lindo brand was distributed in Maryland.
Affected El Abuelito brands include Quesillo Abuelito in 12 ounces, 5 pounds and 10 pounds, as well as Requeson Ricotta in 12-ounce clam shell containers. For UPC numbers, check out the FDA's website.
The company has ceased production of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The FDA recommends that anyone who purchased the products be extra vigilant in cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the cheeses since listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
The FDA also reported that Vitakraft Sun Seeds Inc., is recalling one lot of its Vita Smart hedgehog food due to the potential of salmonella contamination. Salmonella can affect both the animal eating the product and humans who handle the food.
The company was made aware of the contamination after salmonella was detected in an inspection sample in Michigan, though there have been no reports of illnesses to date.
The recall affects the hedgehog food that comes in 25 ounces and has a lot code of 343422, expiration date of Nov. 6, 2022, and UPC of 051233347929.
Customers who have purchased the product can return the unused portion to the place of a purchase for a full refund.
