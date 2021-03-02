Recall Roundup: Listeria concerns lead to recalls of taco dips, soft cheeses

All soft cheese products have sell by dates through March 28, the string cheese products have sell by dates through April 16 and ricotta products have sell by dates through March 14. The only products in the recall that were sold in Pennsylvania were the El Abuelito Cheese brand, though the Rio Grande brand was sold in Virginia and Maryland, and Rio Lindo brand was distributed in Maryland.

Affected El Abuelito brands include Quesillo Abuelito in 12 ounces, 5 pounds and 10 pounds, as well as Requeson Ricotta in 12-ounce clam shell containers. For UPC numbers, check out the FDA's website.

The company has ceased production of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The FDA recommends that anyone who purchased the products be extra vigilant in cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the cheeses since listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.