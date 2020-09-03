Recall Roundup: Lead levels result in recalls of children's toys

Consumers should stop using the candles and carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent other consumers from using the candle. The candles should then be discarded in household trash. No refund information was provided by the commission.

Injury hazards were the reason for a number of other recalls announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Signature Hardware is recalling its Bastian Teak medicine cabinets because the mirror can detach and fall from the cabinet door. The company has received seven reports of the mirrors detaching, including one report that an installer was injured when two mirrors fell and struck his back. There were also three reports of minor property damage, and seven reports of loose or detached mirrors when the consumer received the cabinet.

The recall involves cabinets with one, two or three doors, with one mirror on each door. For SKU numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The cabinets were sold online at Signature Hardware, build.com and eBay from May 2017 to May 2020.

Consumers should immediately contact the company at 855-715-1800 to schedule a free in-home repair.