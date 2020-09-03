Recall Roundup: Lead levels result in recalls of children's toys

Failure to meet federal lead content bans has resulted in the recalls of two toys in the last two weeks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Hasbro Inc., is recalling the Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30 because the decorative sticker on the water tank has levels of lead that exceed the federal ban. No illnesses have been reported.
The water blaster toys were sold at Target between March and July. Consumers should take them away from children and contact Hasbro at 888-664-3323 for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return it to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label for a full refund.
Communicorp is recalling a 6-inch plush Aflac promotional doctor duck because the buttons on the toy's lab coat contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content standard.
No illnesses have been reported. The plushies were sold directly to Aflac employees and licensed agents from January 2005 to July 2020 and distributed as promotional giveaways to customers.
Consumers should dispose of the recalled plushie, and Communicorp is contacting Aflac employees and licensed agents who purchased the duck directly.
Two different bicycle helmets are being recalled over a failure to meet federal standards.
Morpher flat-folding bicycle helmets are among those recalled and were sold online at Amazon, CyclingSafetyGear.com and MorpherHelmet.com from April 2017 to November 2019. No injuries or incidents have been reported.
Morpher has since gone out of business, so consumers should dispose of the helmets. For more information, contact the commission itself at 800-638-2772.
Woom bikes USA is also recalling its children's helmets over a failure to meet federal safety standards. No incidents or injuries were reported with this recall.
The recalled helmets were sold online at us.woombikes.com and through Amazon from December 2018 to July 2019.
Consumers should stop using the helmets and contact the company at 855-966-6872 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
Pier 1 Imports is recalling its three-wick Halloween candles because the candles' high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards, according to the commission.
The company has received seven reports involving high flames, including one incident resulting in a minor burn injury and one report of minor property damage.
The candles came in scents "Scary Black Cherry" and "Death by Chocolate" and had SKU numbers of 4122285 and 4122298, respectively. They were sold at Pier 1 stores nationwide and online from June 2019 to October 2019.
Consumers should stop using the candles and carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent other consumers from using the candle. The candles should then be discarded in household trash. No refund information was provided by the commission.
Injury hazards were the reason for a number of other recalls announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Signature Hardware is recalling its Bastian Teak medicine cabinets because the mirror can detach and fall from the cabinet door. The company has received seven reports of the mirrors detaching, including one report that an installer was injured when two mirrors fell and struck his back. There were also three reports of minor property damage, and seven reports of loose or detached mirrors when the consumer received the cabinet.
The recall involves cabinets with one, two or three doors, with one mirror on each door. For SKU numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The cabinets were sold online at Signature Hardware, build.com and eBay from May 2017 to May 2020.
Consumers should immediately contact the company at 855-715-1800 to schedule a free in-home repair.
CMP Group Ltd., is recalling its standoff and wide dock ladders because the edges on the side of the steps are sharp and can cut customers.
The company has received one reported laceration injury. The recall involves aluminum ladders sold in three sizes - three steps, four steps and five steps. For model numbers and UPC codes, check out the commission's website.
The ladders were sold online at Amazon, Boat Hoist, CWR Electronics and Global Industrial Distribution from September 2017 to July 2020.
Consumers should stop using the ladders and contact the company at 800-295-3625 to return the ladders for a full refund or a free replacement ladder.
Lithonia Lighting is recalling its CFMK surface mount brackets because the brackets can fail to securely surface mount the CPANL LED and fall unexpectedly.
The company has received 24 reports of the LEDs coming loose or falling from the bracket, resulting in one injury.
The recall involves metal H-brackets that are screwed into the ceiling and used to mount the LED fixtures. The bracket was included as an optional mounting accessory with 1x4, 2x4 and 2x2 CPANLs sold by retailers and was available as a separate accessory sold by commercial distributors.
The brackets were available at Lowe's and other home improvement stores, as well as online at Lowe's, from August 2018 to June 2020.
Consumers should stop using the brackets and contact the company at 855-307-2454 for a free bracket repair kit.
The Giant Company also announced Wednesday that it is recalling select squash noodle medley after being notified by the supplier that a regulatory sample tested positive for listeria.
The recalled product was sold in stores between Aug. 8 and Aug. 19 with a "best enjoyed by" date of Aug. 19 and a UPC of 68826718585. Customers who may have frozen the product should discard it or return it to a local Giant store for a full refund. Customers may also contact Giant's Customer Support Center at 1-888-814-4268.
