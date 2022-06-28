Recall Roundup: Lawn mower, umbrella recalled over fire hazards

A number of consumer products were recalled in the last week over fire hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

MTD Products Inc. is recalling its Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr self-propelled lawn mowers because the mower can leak fuel when it is stored upright, posing a fire hazard. There have been no reported incidents or injuries.

The recall involves the mower with model number TB220BXP and was sold at Menards and various other home and hardware stores and online from January to March.

Consumers should stop using the mower, store it horizontally and contact the store where it was purchased or the company at 888-848-6038 to receive a full refund.

SunVilla is recalling its 10-foot solar LED market umbrellas because the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella's solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received six reports of the batteries overheating, including three reports of the solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors, and two reports of the umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella. There was also one smoke inhalation injury, according to the commission.

The recall involves the umbrellas with a battery puck marked with YEEZE or YEEZE 1. They were sold at Costco nationwide and online from December 2020 to May 2022.

Consumers should stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing the battery and store the puck away from the sun and combustible material. The umbrellas and solar puck can be returned to any Costco for a full refund. Customers unable to return the product can call the company at 866-600-3133 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Two other consumer products were recently recalled over impact hazards.

Tech Lighting is recalling its Coda pendant light fixtures because the fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing it to fall unexpectedly. The company has received two reports of the light fixtures detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves both the large and small fixtures. For item numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. They were sold at lighting stores nationwide and online from December 2020 to March 2022.

Consumers should prevent people from walking under the light fixture and contact the company at 888-475-1136 to receive a free repair kit. Consumers will need to schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician, and the company will reimburse customers for the service.

Loctek is recalling its Fleximounts overhead garage storage racks because one of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables can fail, posing an impact injury hazard. The company has received 18 reports of the buckles failing and storage racks falling from the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the storage racks with model number GL44B. The racks were sold online at Amazon, Fleximounts, Wayfair, eBay, Walmart and Home Depot, as well as at Home Depot stores from October 2020 to April 2022.

Consumers should unload all items from the rack and contact the company at 855-585-5618 for a free repair kit. The kit includes the instructional video link and written instructions on adding additional support to the storage rack.

