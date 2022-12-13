Recall Roundup: Laundry detergent recalled over bacteria

A week after a company recalled its laundry and household cleaning products, another company is recalling its laundry detergent products over possible bacterial contamination.

Following Laundress' recall of its cleaning products last week, AlEn USA is recalling its Art of Green laundry detergent products because they can contain the bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa. Those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices face a risk of serious infection and may require medical treatment. The bacteria can also enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a break in the skin.

No incidents have been reported.

Affected products include the Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden detergent in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches. For UPC codes and date codes, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The products were sold on Amazon from April to October.

Consumers should stop using the products and contact the company at 800-615-3191 for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will have to take a photo of the UPC and date code. Consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in the trash, instead of emptying the product prior to disposal.

The commission also reported a number of recalls this past week over fire hazards.

3M is recalling its Scotch TL1302 thermal laminators because a safety feature can malfunction if the laminator overheats. The company has received nine reports of the laminators catching fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The laminators were sold at Walmart, Staples, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart, Amazon and Staples from April 2014 to October 2022.

Consumers should unplug and stop using the product and contact 3M at 800-772-4337 for a full refund and instructions on how to properly dispose of it.

Ortal is recalling its Traditional 90 and Traditional 110 gas fireplaces because improper installation can lead to problems with heat release and/or ventilation, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received four reports of incorrect installation, all resulting in fires causing property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The gas fireplaces were sold at authorized dealers and professional installers nationwide from May 2016 to February 2020.

Consumers should stop using the fireplaces until they have been in contact with Ortal at 800-238-7000 or their authorized dealer to determine if their fireplace needs a retrofit plate, which will be installed free of charge, along with an inspection.

Ningbo Dooya Mechanic and Electronic is recalling its cordless window shades battery packs because the packs can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received five reports of the batteries overheating in consumer homes, one report of overheating in a commercial factory and one report of a fire in a commercial warehouse. No injuries have been reported.

The battery packs were used in 3 Day Blinds from Alta and Budget Blinds at Blinds.com, Blinds to Go and the Shade Store. For model names and labels, check out the commission's website. They were sold from March 2021 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the battery packs and contact the U.S. service center of the company at 888-943-2391 to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Consumers will be provided with free return shipping boxes for the recalled batteries.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Lidl US is recalling its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent calendar - Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling - due to potential salmonella contamination.

Affected products were sold at Lidl stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5 and have best if used by dates of 2023 and a barcode of 4056489516965. The company has not received any reports of illnesses.

The product can be returned to any Lidl store for a full refund. For more information, call Lidl at 1-844-747-5435.

ByHeart is recalling five batches of its Whole Nutrition infant formula over concerns there may be potential for cross contamination with the bacteria, cronobacter sakazakii. The company said none of its products have tested positive for the bacteria, but it is recalling the batches because another product at its third-party packaging facility tested positive.

The product is the infant formula, milk-based powder with iron for infants 0 to 12 months sold in 24-ounce containers. For products of used by dates of Jan. 1, 2024, or July 1, 2024. For batch numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

The issue lead the company to isolate and destroy products packaged that day, but ByHeart said it is committed to providing customers with formula in January. For more information, call the company at 1-909-506-2354.

Cranberry Sweets & More is recalling its 4- and 8-ounce packages of Mint Meltaways chocolates because some packages may contain Peanut Butter Meltaways, and peanut was not declared on the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The candies were mostly distributed in retail stores in Oregon and Washington, but they were also sold nationwide through mail orders since Sept. 21 to Dec. 6.

For more information, call the company at 1-800-527-5748.