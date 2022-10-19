Recall Roundup: Kitchenware recalled over fire hazards

A number of products meant for the kitchen are being recalled over fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Newair is recalling its Magic Chef air fryers because the fryer can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The air fryers were sold online at Newair, Walmart, Wayfair, Amazon and Target from July 2018 to September 2020. Consumers should stop using the fryers and provide a picture of the rating label to the company to receive instructions on how to disable it and receive a refund in the form of a credit. For more information, call the company at 833-715-1021.

Target is recalling its Hearth & Hand with Magnolia tea kettles because the paint can chip on the bottom, posing a fire hazard. The handle can also break or the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.

The company has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles, which includes leaking, wobbling/moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off and the paint chipping or melting on the bottom of the kettle. One consumer reported a fire due to the paint chipping. No injuries have been reported.

The kettles were sold at Target stores nationwide and on its website from July 2021 to October 2021. Consumers should stop using the kettles and return them to any Target store for a full refund. For more information on returning it by mail, contact Target at 800-440-0680.

Katadyn North America Inc. is recalling its Optimus Gemini portable 2-burner stoves because the stove's gas regulator can have a tear in the seal, causing a gas leak and posing a fire hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recalled stoves have serial numbers ranging between RG000001 through RG006788 and RG023004 to RG023323. They were sold at specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores nationwide and on various websites from January 2021 to September 2022.

Consumers should stop using them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 800-755-6701.

U-Line is recalling its outdoor 24-inch built-in convertible freezers because they can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The company has received three reports of freezer fires, though no injuries have been reported.

The freezers were sold at independent distributors who sold them to retailers nationwide from April 2017 to February 2020. For the range of serial numbers, check the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should immediately turn off and unplug the freezers and contact the company at 833-614-7788 to schedule a free pick-up of the freezer and for installation of a free replacement unit. Replacement options include a freezer, refrigerator drawers or refrigerator.

Ancheer is recalling its e-bikes because the lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark, posing fire, explosion and burn hazards.

The company has received six reports of incidents including fire, explosions or sparks, including four reports of burn injuries.

The recall involves the e-bikes with model number AM001907. The bikes are black with a water bottle-shaped cylindrical battery, and they were sold online on a number of websites including Ancheer, Overstock, eBay, Walmart, Sears and Rakuten from January 2016 to June 2022.

Consumers should stop using the bikes and contact the company at 888-661-1330 for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

In another bicycle-related recall, Swift Industries is recalling its 9-inch Swift straps because the rubber straps that fasten the bicycle bag to the bicycle can break, causing the bag to come loose and pose a crash or injury hazard to the rider. The company has received 129 reports of the straps breaking, though no injuries have been reported.

The straps were sold with the Swift Zeitgeist Pack, Catalyst Pack, Kestrel Handlebar Bag, Bandito Bicycle Bag and Handlebar Foam Spacer Kits. The strap has a fox graphic stamped near the buckle.

The straps and bags were sold at REI and EVO sporting goods stores, various bicycle shops and other stores from March to July.

Consumers should stop using the straps, discard them and contact the company at 206-397-8638 for a free replacement strap.

Three other recalls were announced for their possible dangers to children.

Just Play is recalling its Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds shape sorter toys because the red cube can come apart during use and release the small white ball inside, posing a choking hazard. No injuries or incidents have been reported in the U.S.

The recall involves the product sold for children between ages 6 to 36 months with an item code of 82756. They were sold online at Amazon from October 2020 to August 2022.

Consumers should take the toy away from children and contact the company at 888-974-9477 for a free replacement red cube.

MillerKnoll is recalling its Eames desk units and storage units because the surface paint on the tan side panels contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. No incidents have been reported.

The recall affects the units sold in tan, gray, white, black and multicolor panels. For SKU numbers and product numbers, check out the commission's website.

The desk units were sold at Herman Miller and Design Within Reach stores nationwide and online from October 2020 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the desks and storage units and contact the company at 800-338-2107 for either a full refund and free pick-up or to receive a free repair kit that includes a replacement panel requiring a screwdriver and needle nose plier for installation.

U.P. Fashion is recalling its children's rings because the metal base of the ring contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The rings are gold with a large faux pearl that comes in multiple colors, and they were sold at Dollar Stores nationwide and other discount stores from April 2021 to July 2022.

Consumers should take the rings away from children and contact the company at 201-438-0908 on how to properly dispose of the rings and to receive a full refund.