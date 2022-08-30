Recall Roundup: Keswick Creamery in Newburg recalls cheeses over listeria concerns

Keswick Creamery in Newburg is recalling a variety of cheeses because of potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The local business is recalling its Calverley cheese, Vulkwin's Folly cheese, Vermeer cheese, Harvati cheese, Wallaby cheese, Cider Washed Tomme cheese, feta cheese, whole milk ricotta, Bovre cheese and Quark cheese. They were distributed and sold at Talking Breads in Monroe Township, Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, and a number of other farm markets in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The cheese were sold in 4-ounce to 12-ounce packages. For more information and for expiration dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The issue was discovered after routine sampling from the FDA. Keswick Creamery has ceased production and distribution of all products as the FDA and the business continue their investigation into the problem.

Consumers who purchased any of the cheese should discard the product. Customers can email Keswick Creamery directly at keswickrecall@gmail.com or call 1-800-946-1631 to report their product and receive a full refund.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert in the last week regarding Perdue's gluten-free chicken breast tenders, which may contain plastic pieces with blue dye. The product is not technically being recalled because it is no longer available for purchase.

The affected product was produced on July 12 and came in 42-ounce packages with a best if used by date of July 12, 2023 and lot number 2193. The items were shipped to BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint regarding plastic with blue dye inside it. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consuming the product, according to the inspection service.

Those who may still have the product in their freezers should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. For more information, call Perdue's hotline at 866-866-3703.

Metal wire was found in animal cookies sold nationwide at Target, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. is recalling its 44-ounce Market Pantry white fudge animal cookies because metal was found inside a portion of the cookies. The recall affects only the bear jug with best by date of Feb. 21, 2023 and lot number Y052722.

Consumers who have purchased the product should not eat it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A squeezable tahini sold at Walmart is being recalled over salmonella concerns.

The FDA said Rushdi Food Industries is recalling its Mighty Sesame 10.9-ounce tahini with an expiration date of March 28, 2023, due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated after the FDA and the West Virginia Department of Health found the potential presence of salmonella in a specific lot. The company has received no reports of illnesses to date.

Only packages with a UPC of 858313006208 are affected by the recall, and they were sold during the first two weeks of May.

Consumers who have purchased the product should stop using it and return the product for a credit or refund.

Pianteosi Baking Company Inc. is recalling select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products because of raw material related to Lyons Magnus recall over the presence of Chronobacter sakazakii and/or Clostridium botulinum.

Lyons Magnus produces the Golden Gloss glaze for the rolls and buns, and it was used for a limited production period between March 21 and April 25. For affected products, UPC, lot codes and expiration dates, check out the FDA's website.

Consumers who have purchased affected dinner rolls should contact the company at 1-800-339-0080, ext. 165, to request a replacement product.